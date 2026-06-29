BREAKING: Prominent politician George Galloway confirms a massive US coup in Baghdad!
Furkan Gözükara@FurkanGozukara
🚨 BOMBSHELL! Famous Prof. Marandi exposes how Washington literally controls all Iraqi oil revenues through a US bank. He reveals the Trump administration dictates who can be Prime Minister! He confirms Iran supplies vital gas to Iraq, but the US maliciously blocks payments!
Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara
🚨 BOMBSHELL! Famous Prof. Marandi exposes Washington's horrific history in Iraq. He confirms the US intentionally backed Saddam to wreck the region! The Trump administration deliberately destroyed an entire nation, installing corrupt puppets to maintain total control.
3:59 PM · Jun 29, 2026 · 216K Views
23 Replies · 633 Reposts · 1.21K Likes
Really? interesting timing...