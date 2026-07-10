I have been waiting for this broadcast to come out.

It is clear that the actions of the Americans and the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamanei with unprecedented numbers of attending showing the Shi-ite red flag of vengeance marks a watershed in the history of Iran and a transition to a new attitude which may sweep aside the moderates.

The bombshell Pepe Escobar reveals from his sources is that if there is one more strike by the Americans the Iranians will leave the Non Proliferation Treaty and produce the bomb (which they may already have).

Yesterday finished with Trump (espressed in his own way), begging the Iranians to come back to the negotiating rable.

This is important and I hope you will give it attention

Iran has sent a message the world wasn’t supposed to hear. According to sources relayed to Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir from inside the inner circle of Iran’s new leader Mostafa Khamenei, one more US military strike could trigger Iran’s formal withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) — and, in the source’s own words, “all bets are off.”

In this breaking episode, Pepe Escobar and Larry Johnson break down the renewed US bombing campaign, strikes on BRICS-linked civilian infrastructure, the Strait of Hormuz sovereignty standoff, and the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve countdown that could hit crisis by mid-August.



Larry Johnson explains why 70% of US refineries depend on sour crude now blocked at Hormuz, why Iran’s mass mourning of 40+ million people is Iran’s “Pearl Harbor moment,” and why Trump — not Tehran — is the one begging mediators for talks in Islamabad.

This is the fullest breakdown connecting Iran’s NPT decision, the oil shock, and the collapse of the Versailles MOU before anyone else.



Sources: Pepe Escobar (geopolitical correspondent) and Larry Johnson (former CIA / State Department analyst). Some claims are source-based and developing; framing reflects verification status.



