The following interview was, to me, so important that it got me out of my chair to come and put this together.

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BREAKING PEPE EXPOSES: Iran’s Secret Memo Lands in Riyadh-Iran Is ‘Ready for War’

A confidential Iranian memo — hand-carried to Riyadh by Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi — and one word that decides what happens next: “provoked.” Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson, and Zulfiqar Ali with what a source at the negotiating table shared just one hour before recording.

Also in this episode: Qalibaf’s on-the-record refusal to negotiate until the US implements the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum

· why not a single tanker has headed West in 14 days

· the fuel-supply crisis Larry Johnson says forced Trump’s signature

· the confirmed knockout of the Al Udeid CAOC

· Hormuz fees after day 60

· Saudi Arabia’s position

· and the 9-day window that opens when Khamenei’s funeral ends July 9.

My summary

Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson and Zulfiqar Ali focus on an interview with JD Vance where he admits that the recent MOU was only a tactic of the Trump administration to build up levels of oil and there fore they are not at all serious.

They say that this situation is not at all accepted by Iran which is insisting that the 9 Point plan which was the basis of the MOU be respected.

What they are saying is that Iran has the support of Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia and this marks a strategic defeat of the United States and this marks a move away from US hegemony and the petrodollar and a move towards a multi-polar world in which the United States will continue to be a powerful actor.

One key thing I picked up from this interview were the comments by Larry Johnson about the role of oil and the dire shortage of, esepcially, diesel and jet fuel.

This was emphasised by Chris Martenson in a recent interview with Mario Nawfal.

Here are Larry Johnson’s comments.

Pay attention:

Larry Johnson: And I would argue the urgency is about diesel fuel and aviation fuel.

If the United States only had to worry about providing gasoline for the public, then it produces enough oil domestically. It doesn’t have to import a single thing from overseas to keep all the cars running on gasoline.

But one of the problems is that a significant number of the refineries, particularly in the South, are designed to handle heavy crude, not the light crude—the “sweet” oil, as it’s called. The heavy crude, the “sour” crude, is what produces diesel fuel and aviation fuel.

So, at the start of the war on February 28th—the Ramadan War—and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, right away 20 percent of the world’s heavy crude oil was taken off the market, or at least its continuing supply was interrupted.

Now, there were already very large tankers out on the ocean carrying oil that hadn’t reached their destinations yet. The ones that departed on the 28th of February, before all of this got rolling, took between 30 and 45 days to reach their destinations. Another sort of coincidence in terms of the timing of the initial ceasefire.

So, once those tankers reached their destination points, the world was now facing a deficit of heavy crude. That meant the only way refineries could continue producing at established levels, without dramatically driving up prices, was to start drawing on strategic petroleum reserves.

That was being done globally. The Japanese were doing it. The United States was doing it.

In the course of drawing those reserves down, those refineries had to rely on them to continue operations.

As a side note, it was said that Ambrose Bierce, a Civil War veteran, once remarked, “War is God’s way of teaching Americans geography.”

Well, we can expand that. This war has not only taught Americans geography—it has taught me about strategic petroleum reserves. It’s taught me about middle distillates with respect to oil. It’s taught me about the trade-offs between diesel fuel and aviation fuel.

So what Trump was being told—but what hadn’t really galvanized him into action—was that the United States was running out of the heavy crude needed to produce diesel fuel and aviation fuel.

And remember what happened on the aviation fuel side after February 28th. The supply of the crude needed to produce it dropped, while demand went way up because of U.S. combat operations against Iran.

So now, all of a sudden, you’ve got this dramatic increase in consumption, and that’s what Trump was faced with.

When he came out at the G7 and said, “We could have a major problem in four weeks,” he was not exaggerating.

If I am reading this correctly, New Zealand and Australia MIGHT be out of the woods because they source their oil from Singapore and South Korean refineries which, if the information is accurate, are starting to get some limited supplies from the Gulf because their ships are not being targeted by Iran.

Prior to that he said:

Larry Johnson: Let’s look at what we know right now for sure.

We keep hearing the question, “Gee, is the United States going to continue to occupy the Persian Gulf?” Well, the reality is the United States has been driven out of the two primary bases that formed its presence in the Persian Gulf.

I’m talking about the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, which has been destroyed by Iran, and the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which, again, has been a major transport point for well over—at least over—25 years for U.S. forces moving in and out of places such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

Over the last ten years at least, if not longer, Al Udeid hosted what’s called the Combined Air Operations Center, the CAOC. The CAOC was working in tandem with two very expensive radar systems. One cost over a billion dollars; one was around $400 million. Those radar systems gave the U.S. the ability to look all the way out toward India, all the way south to Diego Garcia, north to the Black Sea coast of Russia, and west to Cyprus, controlling any air movement in that area.

Well, those got blown up, and the CAOC itself was attacked. As a result of that, the United States has closed its presence in Qatar and withdrawn the CAOC to an Air Force base in South Carolina.

So, for all practical purposes, even though the United States still, in theory, has these bases, those bases are no longer operative. To actually get them up and operating again is going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s even a serious question whether or not the United States can continue that.

So that’s fact number one.

Fact number two: the United States has repeatedly violated the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed on the 17th of June, and the question remains: what is Iran going to do about that?

The central question is specifically the U.S. failure to abide by the conditions of the first paragraph with respect to Lebanon—that Israel must vacate it. Israel has been adamant in public that it is not going to vacate.

The United States has been running some duplicitous games, trying to negotiate a deal with the government of Joseph Aoun that would broker an arrangement between Israel and this Christian government that doesn’t have any popular support in the rest of Lebanon, claiming that they’re going to force out Hezbollah.

But Nabih Berri, a longtime member of the Islamic community in Lebanon, said, “Non-starter.”

So the U.S. is left with a choice. Is it going to enforce what was signed upon Israel and force them to vacate southern Lebanon, or is it going to leave Israel to suffer at the hands of Iran?

Now, let’s make one thing very clear. During this war—even though it started on the 28th of February—the heavy shooting stopped around April 7th or April 8th. So you’re really looking at a war that lasted 38 or 39 days.

During that 39-day period, the United States air defense system accounted for two-thirds of the response. The David’s Sling and Iron Dome systems proved to be very ineffective.

Ted Postol, in a recent interview with Danny Davis on The Danny Davis Deep Dive, reported that the U.S. air defense systems that were employed were less than 10 percent effective.

Now, what all this means is that if Iran decides to go back on the offensive, Israel cannot defend itself against these ballistic missile threats.

So Israel is definitely at a point of great vulnerability should Iran decide, “We’re going to enforce the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon,” which is the language of the MOU.

The third point—and then I’ll turn it over to my dear friend Pepe.

With regard to the Strait of Hormuz, again, the MOU says very clearly that the responsibility for getting ships through the Strait of Hormuz relies solely with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The fifth paragraph starts off by identifying that as the responsibility of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It doesn’t say Oman. It doesn’t say Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Martians, or Planet Venus. It says none of that. It says it is Iran.

Iran’s system, as established by the Persian Gulf Strait Authority protocols, stipulates that any ship that wants to come through must fill out an application. The IRGC goes through it, and if they give you the thumbs-up, you get to go.

Basically, this amounts to a de facto embargo on Israel, because those are the only ships they’re going to prevent from going through. If you’re going to Israel, or if you’re owned by Israelis, you’re not leaving and you’re not getting through.

Everybody else—feel free to travel.

For the rest of this important interview you will have to go and listen to the interview.