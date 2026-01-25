BREAKING: Pam Bondi BLACKMAILS Minnesota
Brian Allen@allenanalysis
HOLY SH*T: Pam Bondi just threatened Minnesota. Hand over your voter database to Trump… and maybe ICE leaves. So let’s be clear: ICE isn’t “public safety.” It’s a political weapon being used to extort states into surrendering election infrastructure.
This looks to me like Pam is trying to get the truth about the votes in Minnesota, just like Colorado, where CO. has a 70 year old lady in jail because she told the truth about what she found while working the vote. I volunteered to work the polls and the lady was so happy I had volunteered, as they really need help, then the next day she said she didn't need me afterall.... she must have found out I was registerred D.
I am NOT reading that in this letter