Iran now effectively controls the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint for roughly 20% of the world’s oil — and Washington is reportedly asking Gulf states to accept it as a done deal. In this episode, Vijay Prashad and Zulfiqar Ali connect the new US–Iran “Islamabad MOU” to the collapse of America’s 80-year security umbrella in the Gulf, and to Pakistan’s surprising rise as the region’s new power broker.



We break down what mainstream outlets are not connecting: the GCC–US meeting in Manama, the reported $12B Saudi backstop and Qatar’s role, Iran’s offer to guarantee Gulf security itself, the revived Iran–Pakistan–India “peace pipeline,” and what all of it could mean for oil prices, inflation, and the wider multipolar shift. Where claims rest on single sources, we say so on screen.



Vijay Prashad is a historian and director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, reporting from across the Global South. Transition Protocol is an independent, source-driven geopolitics channel — evidence-first analysis of global power shifts and their financial consequences.

