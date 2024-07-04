Representative Chip Roy (TX-21) filed a resolution (H.Res.1336) calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to convene the Cabinet and declare President Joe Biden as unable to carry out his duties as Commander-in-Chief.

Representative Roy said, 💬“I put forth a resolution calling upon the Vice President to immediately use her powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the Cabinet to declare the President of the United States is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.”