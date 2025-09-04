🚨BREAKING NEWS: Bulgarian Migrant Fatos Ali Dumana has been CHARGED by Police Scotland with Assaulting a Minor



An apology is due to these little girls for the LIES told about them.



JUSTICE FOR LOLA AND RUBY MOIR❤️



Full details below 🧵⬇️

This report was corroborated from the amazing work done by @Anc_Aesthetics in investigating this story:



- Police Scotland originally claimed that CCTV footage went missing but it proved that only Lola Moir had committed a crime by being in possession of dangerous weapons



- It is now claimed that this is a lie and there is proof that Police Scotland attempted to cover up the crime of Fatos and his sister assaulting the little girls



- Attached is the screenshot of the hospital record proving that Ruby Moir sustained a serious head injury (concussion) as a result of the assault by Fatos Ali Dumana and his sister



- This was a vicious attack in which they attacked Ruby unprovoked , yanked her to the ground and the pair of them kicked Ruby in the head while she lay on the ground defenceless



- This is what motivated Lola to pull out the weapons to scare off Fatos and his sister



- The claim has also been made that the Daily Mail DEFAMED the girls when it published a false article about the events in which it described Fatos as an innocent 'Bulgarian Dad'



- The Moir family also claim they have a recording of an interview with Police Scotland in which the Police admit that Ruby and Lola's sequence of events is correct corroborating their entire story.



- Police Scotland have promised to issue a statement in the coming days confirming all of this



- The family has thanked everyone who have donated to the GiveSendGo 'It means a great deal to them that there are still good people out there who care for them and care about the truth'

@Anc_Aesthetics Hospital record of incident, released.

@Anc_Aesthetics Confirmed in the news