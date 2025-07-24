In today’s explosive update, we unpack the devastating political blow that’s left war criminal Netanyahu hanging on by a thread.

His ultra-Orthodox partners — United Torah Judaism and Shas — just QUIT the coalition over the controversial military draft law, dropping his support to a dismal 50 seats out of 120 in the Knesset.

That’s not a majority — it’s a meltdown.

The trigger? A massive fight over forcing ultra-Orthodox Jews to finally serve in the Israeli military like everyone else. But Netanyahu’s shady backdoor deals couldn’t hold it all together, and now his fragile regime is collapsing in plain sight.

👀 What does this mean for the future of Israel’s extremist government? Can Netanyahu survive another blow? Or is this the final nail in the coffin for the most far-right government in Israeli history?

Meanwhile, the Gaza war rages on into its 21st month, bleeding Israel politically, economically, and morally. Netanyahu’s far-right partners like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich — notorious for racist and genocidal rhetoric — have pushed policies so toxic that Israel is quickly becoming a global pariah.

From the illegal annexation plans in the West Bank to the horrific scorched-earth policies in Gaza, this isn’t just a political failure — it’s a humanitarian disaster. ⚠️

And now, things have taken an even darker turn. On July 17, an Israeli tank shell struck the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, killing three civilians, including an 84-year-old woman, and wounding others, including a priest.

The church had been sheltering terrified civilians hoping for protection in a sacred space. Israel claimed it was a “stray munition” — but for those familiar with this conflict, it’s just another page in a pattern of systematic destruction: schools, mosques, hospitals, and now churches — all reduced to rubble under Israeli firepower.

✝️ Cardinal Pizzaballa, one of the few voices of moral clarity, personally entered Gaza to provide aid and questioned Israel’s narrative. The Pope and other religious leaders have spoken out — but as we all know, statements won't stop airstrikes.