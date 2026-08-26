A phone call, a two-day mission to Tehran, and a message from Wang Yi’s office that arrived mid-visit.

Transition Protocol

Aug 26, 2026

Trump picked up the phone and asked Pakistan’s army chief to find him a way out.

Munir spent Monday and Tuesday in Tehran and stayed half a day longer than planned.

Iran’s presidency called the mission highly productive — language nobody in Tehran had used about Washington.

The interior minister flew home and went directly to the acting American ambassador in Islamabad.

That is not a courtesy visit. That is a message being carried in both directions.

While the delegation was still in Tehran, a separate message arrived from Wang Yi’s office.

What it said changes who is actually at the table.

PART 2 — THE DEEP DIVE

How to read this briefing. Every major claim carries one of four tags. CONFIRMED — publicly reported and verifiable. DEVELOPING — multiple indicators, picture still forming. SOURCED — privileged channel, not independently corroborated. ANALYSIS — a speaker’s reasoning, not a report. Nothing moves up a category because it would read better there.

The Circuit: A Phone Call In, A Report Out

Trump called Field Marshal Asim Munir and asked him to go to Tehran and find a way out. Pepe Escobar’s account is that the two men speak virtually every day, or at least several times a week, and have done for weeks. [SOURCED]

Munir went with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. They were there Monday into Tuesday and stayed roughly half a day longer than scheduled. [DEVELOPING]

They met everyone in power: Araghchi, Ghalibaf, Mohsen Rezaei, and figures in the tight circle around Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. [DEVELOPING]

The Iranian presidency described the mission as highly productive. Escobar’s point about that phrase is the one to hold: until this week, that was not the language coming from anybody in power in Tehran about the possibility of resuming talks with Washington. [DEVELOPING]

Then the detail that closes the circuit. Naqvi returned to Islamabad and went to see the acting American ambassador, Natalie Baker. [DEVELOPING]

That single meeting is what converts this from a visit into a mechanism. A delegation does not brief the American embassy on the day it lands unless the trip was commissioned. Escobar’s term for it is shuttle diplomacy, and on the ordinary meaning of the phrase he is right.

What Tehran Agreed To, and What It Did Not

The Iranian answer, as relayed to the Pakistani delegation: yes, we will go back to the Islamabad MOU — as long as the other side respects it. [DEVELOPING]

That is worth reading slowly, because it is not a concession. The MOU was a fourteen-point memorandum signed by both presidents with bilateral commitments. The American side blew it up days later without honouring any of them. The 60-day window it opened expired last week with nothing agreed.

So what Tehran offered the Pakistanis is what Tehran has been saying for weeks. Escobar states it plainly: Iran made no concessions. The only thing that could be called one is agreeing to consider talking again if Washington is serious. [ANALYSIS]

A six-point mechanism has reportedly been assembled to revive the memorandum. Escobar is explicit that there is no definitive confirmation of the six points, and we are carrying that hedge rather than editing it out. [SOURCED]

What the points are understood to cover:

An end to all military operations — not only against Iran, but across the axis of resistance: Hezbollah, Yemen, the Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq, and Palestine. Escobar expects Tehran to press Palestine specifically.

A formal Iranian commitment to negotiate , directly or indirectly. Escobar notes Iran does not think it needs to pledge this, because it has set no conditions on returning.

Hormuz — reopening and securing it, negotiated between Iran and Oman, with technical discussions already begun. The IRGC Navy and the PGSA , a new body Iran has established, would set the conditions.

An end to the American naval blockade. Escobar calls this absolutely essential — without it, Iran does not bother returning to the table at all.

He also names which one breaks the deal if any does: Hormuz.

The Message From Wang Yi’s Office

This is the newest item in the episode and the one that reached us most recently — it surfaced roughly an hour before recording.

While Munir and Naqvi were in Tehran, a communication was conveyed directly to them from the office of Wang Yi. Its content, as described to us by a person in the room: China is one hundred percent behind you, and China will support whatever the two of you decide with Iran. [SOURCED]

The reported effect was immediate. Our source describes the message as a significant boost that energised the talks, and describes the position the two delegations then took between themselves: they will do everything within their ability to accommodate the United States — but if push comes to shove, they will push the United States out and build their own arrangement with China. [SOURCED]

Note what that does to the shape of the negotiation. Washington asked Pakistan to broker an exit. Beijing simultaneously told Pakistan it has cover if the brokering fails. A mediator with a guarantor behind it is not the same instrument as a mediator without one, and the side that commissioned this mission does not appear to have known the guarantee was being delivered.

The 90 Percent Claim, and the Argument About It On Air

We are going to show you this exchange rather than summarise it, because it is the most useful thing in the episode.

Our host said his reporting was that Iran has already moved toward 90 percent enrichment, because Mojtaba Khamenei gave the green signal. [SOURCED]

Escobar interrupted him on air. His words: this has not been confirmed by any top power in Iran, it is a state secret, there is a possibility they are contemplating going to 90 percent, and we have to be careful because the sensitivity is gigantic. [ANALYSIS]

Our host then narrowed his own claim, and the narrowing is the part that matters. The green light is an authorisation, not an execution. In his words: he did not say the decision was carried out, only that an approval was given where previously — under Mojtaba Khamenei’s father — approval had been refused. Whether the technical people have acted on it, he does not claim to know. [SOURCED]

Hold those two sentences apart, because almost everything published about Iran this week will run them together. An authorisation exists and enrichment to weapons grade has occurred are different claims with different consequences, and only the first is being asserted here.

Escobar’s separate point is about capability rather than intent: he cites Ted Postol of MIT for the assessment that Iran has the technical know-how to reach 90 percent quickly if it decides to. That is an expert assessment of what is possible, not a report of what has happened. [ANALYSIS]

We are publishing the claim, the on-air challenge to it, and the correction, in that order. That is the whole reason this desk exists.

Why These Sanctions Are Really About China

The deepest argument in the episode is not about Iran at all.

Escobar’s case: the sanctions package announced this week is nominally aimed at strangling the Iranian economy, but its actual target is China. Iran’s number one trade partner is China. Iran is in BRICS, in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and in the Belt and Road Initiative. Iran and China hold a 25-year, $400 billion energy-for-infrastructure pact. Attack one member of that arrangement and you have attacked the other. [ANALYSIS]

Beijing’s foreign ministry answered in the register it always uses: China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions. Escobar reads the subtext as a refusal to comply with anything issued by the US Treasury on this file. [CONFIRMED]

Then the specific threshold, which is the most useful forward indicator in the episode. If the US Treasury sanctions Chinese companies or Chinese banks, Escobar says the whole architecture collapses almost immediately. Bessent has not gone there. Escobar calls it a minefield and says the people around the Secretary should know it. [ANALYSIS]

And the structural irony he ends on: a sanctions regime that threatens to expel from the dollar system anyone trading with Iran is an invitation, not a punishment, to a large part of the world that has been looking for a reason to leave it. [ANALYSIS]

That is the thesis. The instrument Washington reached for to isolate Tehran is the instrument most likely to accelerate the thing Washington least wants, and the mediator it needs to escape the problem now has a Chinese guarantee behind it.

Closing Summary

The big picture. A channel that Washington closed three weeks ago has been reopened at Washington’s own request, and Tehran has agreed to walk back through it on exactly the terms it stated before the door shut. Nothing has been conceded by anyone; what changed is that the United States is now the party asking.

What to watch.

A Truth Social post naming Munir, Pakistan, Iran, negotiations, the Islamabad framework or the MOU. Escobar named this as the tell, inside three to four days.

Any US Treasury action against a Chinese bank or company. Escobar’s assessment is that this collapses the process within days.

A Pakistani shuttle to Washington , or a senior Trump official landing in Islamabad. Either confirms the mechanism is live.

Any Majlis committee scheduling of an NPT withdrawal measure. That is the counter-indicator, and it ends the process rather than advancing it.

Movement on Hormuz in the Iran–Oman technical channel. It is named as the deal-breaker, so it is also the progress marker.

What to do with this. Treat the next four days as the test, not the next four weeks. If none of the five indicators above moves, the reopening was a gesture. If two move together, the architecture is real and the oil and shipping consequences follow quickly.

The honest caveat. The Wang Yi message, the six-point mechanism, the oil warning carried back to Trump, and the enrichment authorisation are all single-source and none is independently corroborated. We publish them because this channel has been accurate on precisely this kind of material and because the alternative is publishing nothing about a mission that concluded hours ago. The enrichment item in particular is published here with the challenge to it from our own guest attached, and with our host’s own narrowing of the claim, because that is the honest shape of what we know. Anyone quoting it without the narrowing is quoting something we did not say.