Seemorerocks

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
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Thank you both. My first thought on hearing of new negotiations is, beware.

Again and again Trump has used negotiations to lull the other party and then attacked, it's a time worn characteristic of the IDF.

Trump is one with Israel, and like the IDF will sacrifice everything and anyone in pursuit of the goal

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