MintPress News@MintPressNews
🚨BREAKING: Reports That Yemeni Missiles Have Destroyed ARMACO HQ In Dhahran An enormous explosion took place & smoke is rising over the area. Yemen’s armed forces previously warned civilians to evacuate and stay away from the area, following Saudi evacuation orders issued for…
6:04 PM · Oct 13, 2026 · 96.9K Views
29 Replies · 441 Reposts · 1.91K Likes
Larry Johnson and Nima
DD Geopolitics@DD_Geopolitics
🇾🇪🇸🇦 BREAKING: Ansarallah Launches Ballistic Missile Attack on Saudi Aramco Headquarters in Dhahran! The attack comes just hours after the Yemeni Armed Forces released satellite imagery identifying Aramco headquarters as one of three Saudi facilities under evacuation warnings.
7:48 PM · Oct 13, 2026 · 26.7K Views
8 Replies · 191 Reposts · 821 Likes
Sulaiman Ahmed@ShaykhSulaiman
BREAKING: 8 SAUDI AIRPORTS ARE NOW FULLY CLOSED Al-SAUD IS FALLING
5:12 PM · Oct 13, 2026 · 163K Views
119 Replies · 851 Reposts · 6K Likes
DD Geopolitics@DD_Geopolitics
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
🇾🇪🇸🇦 BREAKING! YEMEN CALLS FOR EVACUATIONS IN SAUDI ARABIA The Yemeni Armed Forces have released detailed satellite imagery identifying three facilities in Saudi Arabia: • Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh • King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh • Saudi Aramco
7:59 PM · Oct 13, 2026 · 3.46K Views
1 Repost · 26 Likes
The Hormuz Letter@HormuzLetter
BREAKING: Saudi warplanes have now struck Yemen's Al-Sabaha oil depot in Sanaa, with footage showing thick black smoke rising over the site, per local media. Yemen's Houthis said an hour ago they will strike Aramco's headquarters, Aramco's Riyadh oil refinery and King Khalid …
3:23 PM · Oct 13, 2026 · 24K Views
29 Replies · 126 Reposts · 527 Likes
Persian Girl@Persianserene1
🚨 BREAKING A source inside the Saudi regime has informed me that MBS is hiding in a tunnel beneath the Kaaba, believing Yemen won’t target the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
4:04 PM · Oct 13, 2026 · 21.9K Views
151 Replies · 183 Reposts · 961 Likes
Pakistani officers who traveled to Riyadh were shocked by the presence of Israelis in intelligence meetings! 🔹 Israeli military advisors advise the Saudis under the cover of US Central Command (CENTCOM).
IRAN
Megatron@Megatron_ron
🇮🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱 Iran has warned neighboring states that it will launch a ground offensive into their territories if the war resumes, per WSJ Iran has warned regional countries that its armed forces could conduct ground incursions into neighboring countries should a new war break out, …
9:23 AM · Oct 13, 2026 · 61.8K Views
61 Replies · 443 Reposts · 2.25K Likes
Daily Iran News@DailyIranNews
Another container ship struck in the Strait of Hormuz. Don’t ever listen to CENTCOM or you’ll face the same consequences.
9:01 PM · Oct 13, 2026 · 1.32K Views
1 Reply · 9 Reposts · 31 Likes
This is what "escalation dominance" looks like, couldn't happen to more deserving group. How many men women and children did MBS hired mers and fancy Saudi air force bomb and shoot in cold blood ?