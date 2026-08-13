Strait of Hormuz irrelevant in two years? Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said so on Aug. 8, claiming pipelines will replace most Gulf oil flow — but existing bypass capacity covers less than a quarter of what actually crosses Hormuz. The same week, President Trump claimed “total control” of the Strait, and Iran's newly confirmed Supreme National Security Council chief, Mohsen Rezaei, said it stays shut until the US ends the war and returns frozen assets. Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson, and Zulfiqar Ali break down all three claims against the actual numbers, plus the new Mecca Joint Defence Agreement and a US Strategic Petroleum Reserve that just hit its lowest level since 1983.



Beyond the headlines: what a stalled Hormuz reopening means for global diesel and jet fuel supply, why the US emergency oil reserve matters for every driver and airline, and what Pakistan's active back-channel diplomacy with Tehran could mean for the weeks ahead.



Verification note: claims in this episode are labeled Confirmed, Developing, or Assessment/Unverified throughout. Source-based intelligence is clearly flagged and should be weighed accordingly — we'd rather be right than first

Trump claims total control of a strait he doesn’t hold. A man now tweets with the Supreme Leader’s own authority. A global fuel crisis is building that nobody’s pricing in. Only one reality is true

Transition Protocol

Aug 13, 2026

Four hours before this week’s briefing, Donald Trump posted that the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, that Iran has no navy, no air force, and a fleeing IRGC. Every word of it is contradicted by what’s actually moving through the strait right now — which is almost nothing, and what little is comes with Iran’s permission, not America’s.

Meanwhile, a man named Mohsen Rezaei just picked up two job titles in the same week, and the second one matters more than any battlefield update: he now speaks with the personal authority of Iran’s Supreme Leader. Every post on his account, every public statement, carries Khamenei’s direct approval. Trump is now, in effect, negotiating against a man whose words are pre-cleared by the top of the Iranian state — and there’s no indication he understands that yet.

The exact quote from Mohsen Rezaei’s own translated interview laying out Iran’s non-negotiable conditions for reopening Hormuz — in his words, not a paraphrase

Why four critical global commodities — not just oil — are being strangled by this closure, and the specific percentages of world supply at risk

The competing intelligence pictures our own hosts disagree on: one says a deal is close, one says there’s no off-ramp at all — and why both could be right

Why Trump’s own negotiating team reportedly can’t get access to him directly anymore, and who’s actually in the room instead

The two physical obstacles that mean even a diplomatic breakthrough wouldn’t fix the fuel crisis quickly

What’s actually happening with the Mecca Pact’s “an attack on one is an attack on all” clause when it’s been tested — and it has

Global diesel and jet fuel shortages are already reshaping food production in the Southern Hemisphere. This section explains why — and what breaks first. Subscribe now before the numbers get worse.

The Man Now Speaking for the Supreme Leader

The most important personnel fact in Iran right now has a name: Mohsen Rezaei. He already sat on Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. This week he became its Secretary — and separately, its personal representative of Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

That second title is the one that changes everything. Per this week’s discussion, any public statement from Rezaei now — a tweet, an interview, an X post — carries Khamenei’s direct stamp of approval. He is now, by this reading, the second most powerful figure in Iran, ahead of Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf.

Before his appointment, Rezaei gave an interview to Iranian media laying out exactly what changes he needs to see. Translated directly: “Let them, the Americans, stop creating insecurity. Let them allow us, according to our own arrangements, to better assist world trade than in the past... As soon as they implement these clauses” — referring to the five clauses in the preamble of the June memorandum — “we will see... a sign of a change in behaviour. Until we have this sign of a change in behaviour, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.”

Confidence label: [CONFIRMED quote, SOURCED interpretation]. The interview itself is public record, independently translated from Farsi. The interpretation of Rezaei’s authority level is the hosts’ informed assessment based on his newly confirmed titles.

Why it matters: this isn’t a negotiating opener that can be walked back in a future round. It’s a condition, stated plainly, by the one man in Iran whose words now carry the Supreme Leader’s signature.

What “Total Control” Actually Costs the World

Trump’s Truth Social claim — that the U.S. holds total control of the strait and Iran has “no navy, no air force” — was directly challenged on this week’s episode using figures that have nothing to do with politics.

The Persian Gulf accounts for roughly 25% of the world’s liquid natural gas supply. That flow is currently cut. Between 30–40% of the world’s helium — critical for computer chip manufacturing and hard drive sealing — also moves through this corridor. Urea and sulfur, both essential fertilizer ingredients, account for another 30–35% of global supply moving through the same chokepoint.

None of those four — LNG, helium, urea, sulfur — can be rerouted through a pipeline. Only crude oil can. So even a successful alternative pipeline for oil, as floated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week, does nothing for the other three.

Confidence label: [SOURCED — cited by name-brand analyst on record, not independently re-verified by us in this piece].

Why it matters: Iran isn’t isolated by this closure — the rest of the world’s industrial supply chain is. Iran, meanwhile, has functioning trade routes open with Russia (via the Caspian), China (via the old and new Silk Road), and Pakistan (via its ports) — routes that didn’t exist during the JCPOA-era sanctions a decade ago.

Two Intelligence Pictures, One Room, No Agreement

This week’s episode surfaced a genuine, unresolved disagreement between the hosts — and it’s worth sitting with rather than smoothing over, because it tells you how uncertain even well-sourced analysts are right now.

The optimistic read, sourced through contacts inside Pakistan’s leadership and reportedly reaching into Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Office: Pakistan’s senior officials have been meeting directly with Rezaei and other Iranian leadership. A delegation led by Foreign Minister Araghchi is reportedly expected within days, followed by a larger delegation — reportedly 21 members — led by Ghalibaf himself the following week. The assessment here is that quiet progress is being made through JD Vance’s office specifically, that an announcement could come as early as next week, and that Israel’s opposition to any US-Iran-Pakistan détente is actively working to slow, not stop, that progress.

The skeptical read: Iran’s position on Hormuz isn’t a negotiating range — it’s a fixed demand. Any resolution requires concessions from Washington, not Tehran, and there’s no visible sign Trump is prepared to make them. His own public statements — including this week’s Truth Social post — suggest he still believes Iran’s economy is collapsing under pressure, a belief the trade-route evidence above directly contradicts. On this read, there is currently no off-ramp from what could become an indefinite standoff.

Confidence label: the optimistic read is [SOURCED — single channel, Pakistan-originated]. The skeptical read is [ANALYSIS] based on Trump’s public statements and observable Iranian positioning. Both are presented by credentialed analysts who explicitly acknowledge they’re working from different — and each admittedly partial — pictures of the same situation.

Why it matters: whichever read proves correct, the fact that credible, well-sourced analysts land in different places tells you the real picture is genuinely contested right now — not settled, whatever confidence either side of Washington’s messaging projects.

Who’s Actually in the Room

A detail buried in this week’s discussion may be the most concretely useful one: sourcing indicates that when Pakistani officials engage with the American side, their access runs through JD Vance’s office specifically — not Trump directly, and reportedly not the officials publicly associated with prior rounds of talks, who Iran is said to have refused to deal with altogether.

Confidence label: [SOURCED — single channel].

Why it matters: if accurate, the actual locus of decision-making on the American side may not be where public reporting assumes it is. Watching who has real access matters more than watching who holds the title.

The Crisis That’s Already Bigger Than the Negotiations

Independent of how any diplomatic track resolves, a separate and arguably more urgent problem is compounding in the background: a global shortage of kerosene, jet fuel, and diesel, driven by roughly 20% of relevant sour crude processing capacity being offline for three to four months running.

Prices for diesel and aviation fuel are climbing across Asia, spreading to Africa, and now appearing in South America. With Southern Hemisphere food-planting season beginning at the end of this month, fertilizer shortages tied to the same supply disruption compound the risk further.

Two structural obstacles mean this doesn’t resolve quickly even if a political deal is reached: maintenance crews contracted to repair damaged oil and LNG terminals have left the region due to danger, and the warehouses storing spare parts for those repairs have reportedly been destroyed in the course of the conflict. Even with a ceasefire, the physical infrastructure to fix this may not exist in the near term.

Confidence label: [ANALYSIS — economic reasoning from confirmed disruption data, not independently re-verified figures].

Why it matters: the diplomatic story gets the headlines. This is the story that determines what happens to global food and fuel prices over the next two quarters, regardless of what any delegation signs.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Mohsen Rezaei now speaks with Khamenei’s direct authority — a confirmed title change that makes his public statements functionally official Iranian policy, not analyst commentary

Iran’s Hormuz conditions are non-negotiable as stated , tied explicitly to implementation of the June memorandum’s five preamble clauses — not a bargaining position that flexes

The closure’s real cost extends far beyond oil — LNG, helium, urea and sulfur are all being strangled at global scale, and none can be rerouted through a pipeline

Two credible intelligence pictures currently disagree on whether real progress is being made — one optimistic and Pakistan-sourced, one skeptical and grounded in Trump’s own public statements

Real American decision-making access, per this reporting, runs through JD Vance’s office , not the public-facing negotiating apparatus

A global fuel and fertilizer crisis is compounding independently of the diplomatic timeline, with physical repair infrastructure currently unavailable regardless of a deal’s terms

The falsifier to watch: a confirmed Ghalibaf delegation actually landing in Islamabad next week — reportedly 21 members — would be the clearest real-world signal that the optimistic channel is more than aspiration. Its absence, or a further postponement, tips the picture toward the skeptical read.

This briefing draws on on-record statements (Trump’s Truth Social post, Rezaei’s translated interview), publicly cited commodity-flow analysis, and single-channel sourcing reaching into Pakistani and Iranian leadership circles. Where hosts disagreed on the same episode, both readings are presented — this is a genuinely contested picture, not a settled one.