Share this postSeemorerocks 🚨BREAKING: Iranian state television: Iran will soon close the Strait of Hormuz.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore🚨BREAKING: Iranian state television: Iran will soon close the Strait of Hormuz.Robin WestenraJun 18, 20257Share this postSeemorerocks 🚨BREAKING: Iranian state television: Iran will soon close the Strait of Hormuz.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareInevitable unless the Orange Man steps back7Share this postSeemorerocks 🚨BREAKING: Iranian state television: Iran will soon close the Strait of Hormuz.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
Just made a post about this very question!! We're all on the same page. Let's talk our prez down from the ledge, folks!! Called "Whoa, Little Buddy. Take a Chill Pill." https://sunlotus17.substack.com/p/whoa-little-buddy-take-a-chill-pill