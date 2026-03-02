Iranian missiles have taken out Israel's main nuclear power plant and its source of enriched uranium located in the Dimona nuclear research facility in the Negev desert

Iran Hits Dimona Israel Nuclear Facility

From the Health Ranger

ANALYSIS of claims that the Dimona / Negev Nuclear Research Center (Israel) nuclear power plant has been severely damaged by Iran: A nuclear reactor breach is not simply politics or war; it is a physical reality that ignores borders and bank accounts, yet the mainstream narrative treats it like a distant geopolitical footnote. The strict media blackout imposed by the Israeli military tells me everything I need to know about the severity of the situation before a single official report is released. When centralized power restricts access to primary sources, they are protecting their narrative, not your safety.



If this facility has been severely damaged, it is likely that radioactive materials will leak into the environment, and no government agency can instantly neutralize that threat or protect your family from contamination. The regional impact could be significant, rendering large geographic areas uninhabitable for a period of time. This could also have severe economic consequences for Israel and the health of its people. Very likely, we are not being told the true details about what has happened.



I have always argued that true health security begins with independent preparation because institutional responses are too slow to save lives in a genuine crisis. You cannot wait for permission to secure clean water and uncontaminated food when the air itself may become toxic. The pharmaceutical industry will not offer a miracle cure for radiation sickness, so your defense must be physical barriers and pre-positioned supplies that no authority can seize or ration. This war is a reminder of how quickly things can unravel.



Beyond the immediate physical danger, this escalation guarantees economic contraction through disrupted logistics infrastructure. War financing requires massive debt creation, which accelerates currency debasement and erodes your purchasing power regardless of how well you perform at work. The state prints money to fund battles you did not vote for, devaluing your labor while assets like gold retain their purchasing power.



The more this escalates, the most urgently you need to check all your preparedness supplies and follow those who are highly experienced in survival and preparedness.

The Negev Nuclear Research Center near Dimona, widely believed to be the center of Israel’s nuclear weapons program, features extensive, heavily secured underground facilities. While Israel maintains a policy of “nuclear ambiguity” and does not officially confirm or deny the existence of its arsenal, international experts and analysts generally agree that nuclear weapons components are produced and likely stored in these subte

Based on historical revelations and recent satellite imagery, here are the details:

Underground Structures (Machon 2): A key, top-secret facility known as Machon 2 is located directly below the main Dimona installation and extends multiple levels underground. It is described as a six-story facility used for reprocessing plutonium.

Weapons Assembly/Reprocessing: Reports indicate that plutonium produced in the reactor is processed in these underground labs to be fashioned into weapon components.

Recent Expansion: Since 2021, satellite images have revealed significant, ongoing construction at the site, showing a large, deep excavation that includes, or is adjacent to, reinforced, multi-level underground chambers.

Storage and Security: Due to the sensitivity of the site, it is heavily fortified, with a no-fly zone, sophisticated anti-aircraft systems, and strict security, including a total ban on mobile devices

At 5:21 PM Eastern US Time (just 13 minutes ago from me publishing this story) a Drone struck the Royal Air Force (RAF) Akrotiri Air Base near Limassol, Cyprus, in the Mediterranean.

Cyprus is a member of the European Union. Britain is a member of NATO.

INITIAL word coming out of Europe reports the UK, France and Germany are ready to undertake “defensive actions against Iran.”

In addition, the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates declare that they reserve the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which includes the possibility of engaging in military actions against Iran…

(HT Remark: Funny thing how wars never stay where you start them. The unintended consequences, begin.)

Hezbollah joins the war

Jews in Israel are unable to find shelters .

They are running away like rats.

Israel is under the heaviest barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles in its history tonight!

560+ Americans have died for Israel.

Rumours about Bibi Netanyahu

