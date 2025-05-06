More later

On May 6, 2025, India announced that its armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to a government statement.

This military action was in response to a deadly terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 Hindu tourists were killed, marking the worst civilian attack in the region in nearly two decades. India accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, a claim Pakistan denied.

The Indian strikes were described as precise, aimed at alleged terrorist infrastructure, though specific details on the targets or casualties were not fully disclosed in available reports.

Posts on X, which should be treated as inconclusive, mentioned strikes in areas like Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur, with some claiming Pakistani military confirmation, but these lack official verification.

Pakistan condemned the strikes, with its Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stating that any aggression would meet a "decisive response," and the Pakistani military tested missiles, including the Fatah series and Abdali Weapon System, to signal readiness.

Tensions have escalated, with both nations exchanging gunfire along the Line of Control and implementing diplomatic measures like expelling diplomats and suspending treaties.

The situation remains volatile, with global calls for de-escalation from the U.S., China, and the U.N., given the nuclear capabilities of both nations.

Poonch is in Indian-controlled Pakistan close to the line of control

Live: Skyline of Poonch, Indian Kashmir

India-Pakistan WAR Breaks-out; Missiles Fired, Fighter Jets Shot Down

A shooting war between India and Pakistan has erupted after India fired numerous missiles into Pakistan, and sent Fighter Jets into Pakistan air space to make attacks.

Home Security Camera Video

A Home Security camera system caught one of the India missiles striking inside Pakistan.

Video above is from Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

All flights in Pakistani airspace are beginning to divert their routes, following reports of missile strikes by India along the Line of Control (LoC)

-- Intense shelling and loud explosions heard in two border areas of Indian Kashmir.

CONFIRMATION: India strikes multiple Pakistani sites in Jammu & Kashmir.

-- Locals report that several Indian warplanes are currently in the Kashmir airspace.

-- A large number of warplanes are flying low in the Faisalabad region of Pakistan's Punjab province. A Province Map of Pakistan appears below:

-- According to local reports, Maulana Masood Azhar’s madrassa in Bahawalpur, Punjab province, Pakistan, was hit by missiles. Maulana Masood Azhar is the chief of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a U.N.-designated terrorist organization.

-- Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hours to retaliate against India

-- Multiple loud explosions were heard in several places in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir as India said it had attacked 'terrorist infrastructure' in nine sites and Pakistan vowed to respond to the attacks

-- India says it has launched missile strikes from within its territory, targeting suspected positions in Pakistan. According to initial reports, the strikes were aimed at Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives and hit locations including Masjid Sobhanullah in Ahmedpur East, Bahawalpur; Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); and Muzaffarabad. Several report show that Markaz-e-Tayyeba in Muridke also hit, Punjab province.

-- Indian air force has hit 9 targets within Pakistani territory.

-- Pakistani security sources report a huge retaliation strike is being prepared by the Pakistani military.

-- Pakistani Army official claims India targeted a Mosque where civilians were present, calling the attack "cowardly and shameful."

PAKISTAN COMMENCES OFFENSIVE ATTACKS

-- The Pakistan Armed Forces are currently conducting offensive operations against Indian targets, in retaliation/response to missile strikes.

-- Pakistani retaliatory strikes by air & land are underway.

-- Pakistani sources claim over a dozen targets hit in Indian Kashmir, including Srinagar Air Base.

Executive Recap:

India has launched a major military operation called “Operation Sindoor.” This began with missile strikes on 9 targets inside Pakistan, specifically hitting sites linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Targets included:



Masood Azhar’s madrassa in Bahawalpur



Markaz-e-Tayyeba in Muridke



Masjid Sobhanullah in Ahmedpur East



Locations in Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Pakistani-administered Kashmir



India launched these strikes from within its own airspace, using long-range missiles. Civilian air traffic was immediately diverted. Pakistan has closed its airspace for 48 hours and called the attacks “cowardly and shameful,” citing civilian casualties inside mosques.



In response, Pakistan has now launched a retaliatory strike. Local reports say over a dozen targets in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been hit, including Srinagar Air Base. Pakistani Air Force and military forces are fully engaged in offensive operations.



Heavy artillery fire has also been exchanged across the Line of Control. Ceasefire is officially broken. Both sides are in active combat.



This is no longer a border skirmish — this is a bilateral, escalating military conflict. The threat of further escalation into full-scale war or nuclear posturing is now real.



Expect more strikes overnight. Both nations are in combat mode.



This is it.

-- Heavy fighting at the LoC between Pakistan and India.

-- Numerous Pakistani cruise missiles and fighter jets airborne!

-- Pakistani Air Force reportedly downs two Indian fighter jets after Indian missile strikes on Pakistan, according to local media citing military sources

-- India says all air defense units have been activated all along the India-Pakistan border.

-- All targets hit by India were civilian areas and not militant camps, says Pakistan's defense minister's spokesman.

Pakistan Media Claims:

This shoot down is NOT Verified or confirmed. It is merely a "claim."

From Citizens in Pakistan:

Destroyed India Rafael Fighter Jet:

The image above is NOT Confirmed or Verified. It is merely "Claimed."

-- Al-Mayadeen: Unconfirmed reports of the Pakistani military downing an Indian helicopter.

-- BREAKING: Pakistani media now claiming that Pakistani forces have destroyed a brigade HQ of Indian forces.

-- Large explosions heard in Poonch, Indian Kashmir.

Local Sources: The takbir is being heard from mosques in many parts of Pakistan. A call for jihad is being made.

-- The President of Pakistan has called a meeting of the National Security Committee of Pakistan to meet in a few hours.

INVASION ???

-- Hearing reports that 15 Indian divisions are crossing the border into Pakistan.

-- Livestreams around Kashmir sustained machine gun fire and what sounds like aerial and ground bombardment.

can be heard.

-- Pak navy frigate destroyed in retaliation by India Navy.

Pakistan has declared a state of emergency in Punjab and Azad Kashmir as the National Security Council convenes an emergency session in Islamabad.