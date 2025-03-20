Don’t expect any of this to see the light of day in the mainstream.

The research is likely to be denigrated as “anti-scientific”

SAR Scan of Khafre Pyramid Shows Huge Underground Structures

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362761902_Synthetic_Aperture_Radar_Doppler_Tomography_Reveals_Details_of_Undiscovered_High-Resolution_Internal_Structure_of_the_Great_Pyramid_of_Giza

BREAKING: HUGE Structures Discovered 2km BELOW Pyramid of Giza!

A research team consisting of Corrado Malanga, Armando Mei, Filippo Biondi, and Nicole Ciccole has released new findings from a SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) scan conducted on the Giza Plateau, focusing specifically on the underground structures beneath the Khafre Pyramid. This work is part of the ongoing Khafre Research Project, which leverages advanced satellite technology to explore the site’s hidden architecture. Original 2022

Study of SAR Tomography on Giza Pyramid https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/14/20/... (Latest discovery paper yet to be fully released publicly)

Khafre SAR scan Mar 2025 - Khafre pyramid at Giza shows massive underground structures

Known as the Cemetery of the Nobles or the Cemetery of the Pyramid Builders, it is an ancient burial ground located on the western bank of the Nile River.

The team used remote sensing technology to detect remains

This cemetery served as the final resting place for individuals who held significant roles

The team used electrical resistivity tomography, a geophysical imaging technique

A mysterious L-shaped structure has been observed underground in the western cemetery of Giza.

Known as the Cemetery of the Nobles or the Cemetery of the Pyramid Builders, it is an ancient burial ground located on the western bank of the Nile River, near the famous Giza pyramids in Egypt.

The team used remote sensing technology to detect remains in the underlying structure. This cemetery served as the final resting place for individuals who held significant roles in ancient Egyptian society, including officials, administrators, and artisans involved in the construction of the pyramids.

To look for more remains in the area, the team used electrical resistivity tomography, a geophysical imaging technique used to investigate the subsurface properties of the Earth, such as the distribution of rocks, soils, groundwater, and man-made structures. It involves sending electrical currents into the ground and the resistance is measured to detect underlying structures.

According to a report in LiveScience, an anomaly was observed roughly 6.5 feet beneath the surface indicating the presence of some structure. Further investigation revealed an L-shaped structure measuring at least 33 feet in length.

These structures vary in size and complexity. (Photo: AFP)

According to a paper published in the journal Archaeological Prospection, the structure seems to have been filled with sand, which means it was backfilled after it was constructed.

The team has begun excavation to find out what this mysterious structure is could be a mix of sand and gravel, or perhaps an air void, the team said. Experts speculate that the structure is not natural in formation given it has a sharp shape.

Dating back to the Old Kingdom period (around 2600-2100 BCE), the Western Cemetery contains a vast array of tombs, mastabas (rectangular structures with flat roofs), and burial shafts. These structures vary in size and complexity, reflecting the social status and wealth of the deceased individuals.

One of the most famous tombs in the Western Cemetery is that of Queen Hetepheres I, the mother of King Khufu (Cheops), the builder of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Discovered in 1925 by archaeologist George Reisner, her tomb contained a wealth of artefacts, including furniture, jewellery, and other personal belongings, providing valuable insights into ancient Egyptian funerary practices and royal life.

The Mystery Of The Great Pyramid | Graham Hancock