Saturday, Feb 28, 2026 - 11:39 AM

Update(1737ET): Absolutely huge late Friday developing news, if it’s confirmed and assuming it sticks, via CBS: “Iran has agreed to give up its stockpile of enriched material - zero accumulation - and allow for full verification by the IAEA of its nuclear program according to US-Iran talks mediator, Oman’s foreign minister Badr al Busaidi.”

The Iranian side also seems to be confirming its willingness to make this significant concession, also to stave off a massive US attack, given the immense build-up of Pentagon assets in the region. According to more breaking details via CBS:

Negotiators from the U.S. and Iran have made “substantial progress” toward a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi told CBS News on Friday, as President Trump considers strikes on Iran. Albusaidi — who has mediated several rounds of U.S.-Iran talks over the last month — told “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan that a “peace deal is within our reach.” He said Iran has agreed that it will “never, ever have … nuclear material that will create a bomb,” which he called a “big achievement.” The country’s existing stockpiles of enriched uranium would be “blended to the lowest level possible” and “converted into fuel, and that fuel will be irreversible,” according to Albusaidi.

President Trump had just before the headline hit struck a cautious and ambiguous tone, describing that Iran “does not want to go quite far enough” and for now it’s “too bad” as the White House is not yet “happy with Iran negotiations”.

It’s still very premature at this point to point to any kind of ‘done deal’ - but this at least signals US strikes are unlikely to come this weekend, also as Rubio is still expected in Israel early next week.

But the pressure campaign is continuing, and with this new, strange designation - which no one will really notice:

Today I designated Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. For decades the Iranian regime has cruelly detained innocent Americans and citizens of other nations to use as political leverage. Iran must end this abhorrent practice and immediately free all unjustly detained… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 27, 2026

* * *

After the third round of indirect US-Iran talks held in Geneva on Thursday, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi - who was the chief mediator - cited “significant progress” - which echoed the generally positive assessment of the Iranian side.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi initially declared, “We reached agreement on some issues, and there are differences regarding some other issues. It was decided that the next round of negotiations will take place soon, in less than a week.”

He acknowledged that it was the most “intense” round yet, but still a “mutual understanding” was reached to “continue to engage in a more detailed manner on matters that are essential to any deal – including sanctions termination and nuclear-related steps.” But there has been no deal, and Washington’s attack plans are still in preparation phase.

The latest statement by FM Araghchi issued Friday lays out that the Trump administration must drop its “excessive demands” for a nuclear agreement to take place.

“Success in this path requires seriousness and realism from the other side and avoidance of any miscalculation and excessive demands,” Araghchi reportedly said in a call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

There are reports that Washington may have actually dropped the ballistic missile reduction demand (or is at least not pressing it), but is still demanding zero enrichment, and that all remaining enriched uranium in Iran’s stockpile be transferred to US custody. In the process, the US wants to see Iran further dismantle the damaged nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The Wall Street Journal reported soon after Thursday’s talks wrapped up that no deal was reached, and that Tehran negotiators balked at the nuclear demands.

“Iran rejected the idea of transferring uranium stockpiles abroad. It also has objected to ending enrichment, dismantling its nuclear facilities and permanent restrictions on its program, Iranian state media and people familiar with the talks said,” WSJ wrote.

Are the negotiations just a smokescreen to put all military assets in place before the big (unprovoked) attack?

https://x.com/JoeKhalilTV/status/2027387445080215840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2027387445080215840%7Ctwgr%5E32210d9c2a48fbb5ae05241848de825824b60ae9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fgeopolitical%2Firan-rejects-us-excessive-demands-next-talks-scheduled-wednesday

With the next round (the fourth) of talks set to be held in Vienna this coming Wednesday, there remains the possibility that Trump could order some kind of strikes between now and then. Such an operation could be ‘limited’ - but there’s no guarantee that Iran’s response will also be limited in terms of the inevitable retaliation.