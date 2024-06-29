The UK's biggest banks were hit by the problem affecting digital banking, leaving customers unable to send and receive money on what is commonly payday for many.

Nationwide, HSBC, Barclays and Virgin Money were among the firms apologising to people over the issues, while Lloyds customers also reported problems.

HSBC claimed there had been a 'separate payments issue affecting multiple banks', while Nationwide blamed a 'third-party payments issue' for the glitches.

