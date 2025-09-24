Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JM's avatar
JM
27m

Stunning and beyond the pale. I thought just maybe things would get cleaned up even if a little bit. A little bit is better than nothing. Patel lied to Congress. I guess that is the name of the game because many people have done it under oath. Sad that Robinson has to pay the price. He is not cooperating. Why would he?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture