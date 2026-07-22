BREAKING: Iran is now forcing the United States out of the Persian Gulf — base by base — even as U.S. precision-missile stockpiles run critically low. In this intelligence briefing, Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson and Zulfiqar Ali break down the “strategic rupture”: the confirmed U.S. drawdown from Gulf and Jordan bases, the missile-magazine crisis (Patriot, THAAD, Tomahawk), the surging oil price as Brent breaks above $90, and the Red Sea “siege for a siege” squeezing Saudi Arabia.



We connect the failed Pakistan-brokered off-ramp, China and Russia quietly backing Iran’s red lines, and the reported 10-day countdown to a possible final showdown — with clear labels for what is confirmed and what remains developing. Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and State Department counterterrorism official; Pepe Escobar is a veteran geopolitical correspondent covering Eurasia.



Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel — high-signal breakdowns of global power shifts and their financial consequences. Subscribe, and support us on Substack (Transition Protocol) for weekly security briefings. — Assessments reflect the hosts’ sources and may change as events develop

