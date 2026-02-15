From Mario Nawfal

AG Pamela Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche have submitted a six-page letter to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees under Section 3 of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires a full accounting of redactions made and a list of every government official and "politically exposed person" named in the released files.



The full list reads like a who's who of global power:



- U.S. Presidents & Family:



Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, JD Vance, George Bush Jr., Jeb Bush



- U.S. Politicians & Officials:



Merrick Garland, William Barr, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Kash Patel, Todd Blanche, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Amy Schumer, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, AOC, Pramila Jayapal, Jeff Sessions, Mitt Romney, John Kerry, John McCain, Ron Wyden, Stacey Plaskett, Ted Lieu, Ro Khanna, Thomas Massie, Dan Goldman, Cory Booker, Tim Scott, Dick Durbin, Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham, Janet Reno, Rudy Giuliani, Gavin Newsom, Chris Tucker, Eric Holder, Monica Lewinsky, John Bolton, Dick Cheney, Dan Quayle, Karl Rove, Janet Napolitano, Jared Kushner, Mark Meadows, Susan Rice, Jay Clayton, Timothy Geithner, Eliot Spitzer, Larry Summers, Steve Mnuchin, Xavier Becerra, Kevin Warsh



- Foreign Leaders & Royals:



Benjamin Netanyahu, Ehud Barak, Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Diana Princess of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Victoria Hervey, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Fidel Castro, Tony Blair, Peter Mandelson, Margaret Thatcher, Lord Robert May, Keir Starmer, Pope John Paul II, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Yitzhak Shamir, Rupert Murdoch



- Business & Tech:



Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Reid Hoffman, Peter Thiel, Leon Black, Howard Lutnick, Elon Musk, Les Wexner, Marc Rowan, Stephen Schwarzman, Larry Ellison, Andreesen Horowitz, Steve Bannon, Bryan Johnson, Stanley Ho



- Celebrities & Media:



Beyoncé, Cher, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Robert De Niro, George Clooney, Kevin Spacey, David Copperfield, Bono, Barbara Streisand, Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Kurt Cobain, Bill Cosby, Oprah Winfrey is not listed but notable absences include...



- Media & Legal:



Alan Dershowitz, David Boies, Michael Wolff, Bob Woodward, Jeff Zucker, Gretchen Shappert, Ghislaine Maxwell, Robert Maxwell, Jean-Luc Brunel, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Glenn Straub



The DOJ states that no records were withheld "on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity" and that the only redactions made were to protect victim identities, shield CSAM, and preserve active investigations.



Unredacted versions remain available for Congressional inspection.



This is the first time the federal government has officially cataloged every powerful name that surfaced across 3 million pages of Epstein files.



The letter is now in the hands of both parties.

