Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
4h

Seems like a fake list. Snowden and Assange? Nobody knew who they were prior to their leaks. They were nowhere near important enough to be interacting with Epstein. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie are hard to believe too; Massie has been annoying Trump recently. Even supposing these people were mentioned in the files, it might have just been Epstein talking about them. The way this list is presented comes off as dishonest because it's trying to pretend these people are the same as Epstein's pals.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture