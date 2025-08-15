In a jaw-dropping turn, DNI Tulsi Gabbard just confirmed that Anthony Fauci is officially under investigation for PERJURY and his role in secretly funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Lab — the same lab now suspected of unleashing COVID-19 on the world.

Tulsi says Fauci lied to Congress, covered up the virus origins, and funneled YOUR tax dollars to dangerous biolabs — all while stripping Americans of their freedoms, censoring dissent, and enriching Big Pharma.

Even more shocking? Fauci’s infamous “6 feet apart” rule wasn’t based on science at all… they just made it up.

This could be the biggest political scandal since last weeks Russia Hoax — and the evidence trail leads straight into the heart of the Biden administration YET AGAIN!