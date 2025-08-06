BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard has revoked the security clearances of Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger… and that’s just the beginning!!

She’s also pulled clearances from:

– John Brennan, the former CIA Director who weaponized intelligence and misled the American public about the Steele dossier.

– James Clapper, former DNI, who swore under oath there was no mass surveillance of Americans — then got caught lying.

– Susan Rice, who “unmasked” U.S. citizens for political reasons during the Obama years.

– Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor, who helped peddle the fake Alfa Bank narrative to smear Trump.

– Victoria Nuland, the architect of several regime-change disasters and foreign policy failures.

– Eric Swalwell, who sat on the House Intelligence Committee while having romantic ties to a Chinese spy.

– Peter Strzok, disgraced FBI agent who vowed to “stop” Trump from winning while investigating him under false pretenses.

– Lisa Page, another key player in the partisan takedown attempts of a sitting president.

