Seemorerocks

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Susan Skinner's avatar
Susan Skinner
1h

The captain in the plane called in saying there was ice forming and he was moving to a higher elevation. Then he called and told how quickly they were descending toward ground twice.,He said, “We are going to crash.”. It was a rented jet headed to the Bahamas with 9 people aboard.,Was suppose to have 2 pilots and only 8 people in all.,

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