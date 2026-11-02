Governor Ron DeSantis speaks after deadly Learjet crash in Palm Beach County

Learjet 60 Palm Beach Crash: Shocking Cause

On Sunday afternoon at 12:51 PM, November 1, 2026, a horrific aviation tragedy unfolded in South Florida when a Learjet 60 business jet nose-dived directly into a busy Military Trail near 10 Ave North, in Greenacres, near West Palm Beach, FL.



The aircraft erupted into a massive fireball upon impact at the intersection, tragically killing all nine people on board. The private flight (N722BD) departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas at 10:37 AM CST and was on a holiday transit to North Eleuthera Airport (ELH) in the Bahamas.



While cruising peacefully at 41,000 feet, the aircraft descended to 35,000 feet near Naples to avoid severe turbulence. Moments later, the flight path intersected a violent, moisture-heavy thunderstorm cell. In a chilling final transmission to Air Traffic Control, the pilot reported an outside air temperature of -47°C, stating they were managing structural icing but had just encountered a dense wave of sudden precipitation.



The crew requested an emergency climb to 37,000 feet to escape the weather trap, but the aircraft struggled upward only 450 feet before suffering a complete, catastrophic aerodynamic stall. The jet violently rolled into a 60-degree bank, dropping out of the sky in a near-vertical plunge with terminal descent rates exceeding 32,000 feet per minute.



In this video, we perform a deep forensic breakdown of flight N722BD. We analyze the final Air Traffic Control (ATC) audio logs, break down the localized weather physics of high-altitude tropical storms, and map the minute-by-minute Flightradar24 ADS-B telemetry data.



We also examine local dashcam videos and eyewitness security footage to evaluate the leading NTSB investigation theories—including the critical aerodynamic differences between a Learjet 60 and a commercial airliner, and whether the aircraft suffered a mid-air structural tail failure before impact.

