Proposed 25% tariffs on Canada have been “paused” for 30 days after promises of a list of new border security measures including ramped up border surveillance tech & 10,000 border personnel.

Meanwhile, Mexico is doing the same with the military at the S. Border and tariff pause.

This is all a magician’s slight of hand trick they had up their sleeve. Trump and the elite want the borders to have a newly rolled out “Biometric visa entry-exit system” so while this may seem good on the surface….they are just finalizing their tracking surveillance AI grid at WARP SPEED.

The digital ID will be for everyone and many will receive it with open arms for the sake of “security”….you won’t hear this coming from the political pundits on mainstream media channels or the MAGA podcasters, pastors and prophets that are compromised and have fallen for the STRONG DELUSION.

This is ALL ABOUT THE GREAT RESET!