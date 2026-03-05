Something Big is Happening

America is running out of missiles — and it’s happening fast.



New reporting says the White House is bringing top defense executives in for emergency meetings because strikes on Iran are draining U.S. stockpiles of long-range munitions and air-defense interceptors. We’re talking Tomahawks, Patriots, and the high-end weapons that take months (or years) to replace — not “infinite” supplies like politicians keep claiming.



Today we're breaking down what’s really happening behind the scenes: why this conflict is turning into a brutal numbers game, how production can’t keep up with modern missile warfare, and what it means for U.S. readiness if this war drags on.



