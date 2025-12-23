Bill Clinton has demanded that Trump’s Department of Justice releases the rest of the Epstein files, after he was featured in multiple images in the last drop.

The former president, in a statement through his spokesman, said ‘someone or something is being protected. We need no such protection.’

Clinton called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to ‘immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton’.

He accused the DOJ of ‘selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years.’

Clinton further alleged that by not releasing the files, the DOJ would be confirming suspicions that its actions are about ‘insinuation’ and not transparency.

His statement comes as a group of 19 alleged victims of Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell accused the government of missteps in the partial release of the files.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15406527/Bill-Clinton-Epstein-files-DOJ-victims-pictures.html