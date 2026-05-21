Everyone is getting squeezed and it is not just inflation. It is the constant drumbeat of crisis that is changing how Australians think, spend, and plan their future. In this video, I break down the real drivers behind rising anxiety, falling confidence, and defensive financial behaviour across Australia, using the latest research and the economic signals showing up in petrol prices, cost of living pressure, and shifting household decisions. If you want a clear, practical read on the mood of the country and what it means for your money, your property strategy, and your next move, this is for you.

