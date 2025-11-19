I tried PM’ing John O’Looney from outside the app and received as message that my X account was frozen and needed reauthenticating. Then I tried posting on X, tagging John; the post appeared just long enough for me to see it disappear from view,

I cannot overemphasise the significance of these findings

BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated

In a cohort that was 94% vaccinated, EVERY participant had amyloid microclots — the SAME pathology behind the large white fibrous clots now being pulled from corpses worldwide:

100% of vaccinated participants had fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots circulating in their blood — including every “healthy control.”

What the authors called “Long COVID” was actually Long VACCINE: 90% of the “Long COVID” group was vaccinated.

The study never verified COVID infection. No PCR. No antibody testing. No sequencing.

Spike protein alone created these same amyloid microclots in vitro, indicating causation.

The largest, most pathological clots (900–1600µm² and >1600µm²) were 20× higher in the vaccinated “long COVID” group.

These clots were loaded with NETs, myeloperoxidase, elastase, extracellular DNA, and misfolded amyloid fibrin — structures resistant to breakdown.

This is the exact same pathology now being found as white, rubbery fibrous clots in postmortem vessels worldwide.

Every vaccinated individual in the study showed early-stage amyloid microclots, raising alarms about cumulative vascular injury across the entire globe.

The CDC and federal public-health agencies must finally do their job and launch an immediate, transparent investigation into these findings.

Failing to intestigate the white fibrous clot situation constitutes a dereliction of duty.

Any platform delivering spike protein into human circulation must be immediately banned for human use.

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1990480242327118185

EXCLUSIVE

WHAT NICHOLAS HULCHER JUST REVEALED IS EARTH-SHAKING AND SHOCKING.





I sat down with epidemiologist Nicholas Hulcher, H5N1 expert and senior researcher at the McCullough Foundation — and what he revealed is nothing short of explosive.



Nicholas laid out new peer-reviewed data showing that 86% of early PCR “COVID cases” in Germany were false positives.



The entire foundation of lockdowns, mandates and fear-driven policies now appears built on fraud.



He also broke exclusive new findings on vaccine-induced kidney damage, a 20% rise in all-cause mortality, and a South Korean study of 51 million people revealing strong evidence of VAIDS — vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.



Most shocking of all:



His lab has now discovered Pfizer mRNA fragments still in a patient’s exosomes 3.6 years after injection, along with genomic integration in a woman who developed aggressive cancer.



This means the genetic material may persist, replicate, and possibly pass to future generations.



He warned that the data now indicates population-level impacts — collapsing fertility, soaring infant mortality, and immune system collapse among the heavily vaccinated.



And despite all of this, the shots are still being pushed on infants and children.



Nicholas also confirmed that shedding is real, with evidence of unvaccinated individuals being affected simply by close contact.



His message was clear:



This was not a mistake. This was a global operation that must be investigated, exposed, and prosecuted.



He believes there must be military-style tribunals, full legal accountability, and an immediate end to all mRNA technology — including the new self-amplifying mRNA already being tested on animals.



But he also gave hope:



There are ways to help the body break down the spike protein, and his foundation is actively researching how to remove the embedded genetic material and heal those affected.



His closing message to the world:



Do not give up. Share the data. Spread the truth. And push back — peacefully, relentlessly, and immediately.



This interview is one of the most important we’ve ever done.



Stay alert. Stay informed. Stay free.

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1989446908054835384