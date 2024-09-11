Don’t worry, what you see with your own eyes ISN’T HAPPENING.

It’s all fake, racist. …or something.

Go back to you favourite TV programme

RT thinks this is a “bizarre rumour”

The White House has dismissed what it says are “racist conspiracy theories”

A bizarre rumor that Haitian migrants have been murdering and eating pet cats in Ohio has thrown a spotlight on President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and has embroiled vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance in controversy.

The precise origin of the rumor is unclear, but videos of local council meetings posted on X over the weekend show residents of Springfield, Ohio, complaining about littering, violence, and drug dealing among the town’s roughly 20,000 Haitian migrants. Among these accounts were multiple stories of household pets and wild animals like ducks and geese being abducted and killed.

In a post to X on Monday, Ohio Senator and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance claimed that his office had received reports that “people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country.”

Around 20,000 Haitians have been placed in Springfield – a town of just under 60,000 people – in the last three years. According to the town’s website, these migrants “are here legally, under the Immigration Parole Program” and are eligible to apply for Temporary Protected Status, a designation that allows them to live and work in the US for up to 18 months without being deported.

Back in June, the White House announced that over 309,000 Haitian migrants living in the US would be granted Temporary Protected Status, on top of around 200,000 who received this designation in previous years. Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tapped by Biden to lead his border policy, argued in 2021 that these migrants “need support, [and] need protection.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismissed Vance’s claim as a “conspiracy theory…based on an element of racism.” The Springfield Police Division said in a statement that it had received no “specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” nor any reports of “members of the immigrant community overturning vehicles or disrupting traffic” or “squatting, littering or making threats in front of residents’ homes.”

However, violent crimes have soared by 242% in Springfield since large numbers of Haitians began arriving in 2021, according to FBI crime statistics. In one incident that made national headlines, a Haitian migrant driving without a valid license killed an 11-year-old boy when he plowed his minivan into a school bus last year. An additional 20 children were injured, and the migrant was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

“It’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false,” Vance said on Tuesday, referring to the alleged animal killings. “Do you know what’s confirmed? That a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant who had no right to be here.That local health services have been overwhelmed. That communicable diseases – like TB and HIV – have been on the rise.”

Meanwhile, the Republican Party has used the rumor to bash Harris. “Please vote for Trump so Haitian immigrants don’t eat us,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz posted on X, above an image of two cowering house cats. “Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio,” the House Judiciary Committee’s Republicans wrote in a separate post, above an AI-generated image of Donald Trump hugging a duck and a kitten.

Officials in El Paso, Texas are trying to shut down a motel in downtown after they say it has become a crime den controlled by Venezuelan super gang, Tren de Aragua, with police responding to the property nearly 700 times in the last two years.

The vicious South American gang-- best known for selling women and children into sex slavery and exploiting its own countrymen-- most recently made headlines in Aurora, Colorado, where armed thugs were seen storming an apartment complex residents say they have taken control of.

In a lawsuit filed by the El Paso County Attorney alleges Gateway Hotel owner Howard Yun is not trying 'to control the conduct of the guests and is negligently allowing gang activity to infiltrate the area.'

Scenes of drug use, violence, and sexual activity happen within view of children, the suit states, with much of it happening in hallway parties.

While some of the crime goes back two years, the lawsuit alleges the situation has gotten worse since the 'introduction of the Tren de Aragua organization into the hotel.'

BREAKING NEWS: Footage has released of another apartment building in Aurora Colorado being taken over by Venezuelan migrant gangs. It’s officially at our doorstep

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Conducted a Raid on the Millersville Police Department, Seizing All Records Tied to Active Investigations Into Global Corruption

These files reportedly contained evidence of fraudulent mortgages, human trafficking, election fraud, and drug trafficking operations involving U.S. Congress members, Attorney Generals, and law enforcement, with connections to BRICS nations, particularly China.

He concluded by stating that a foreign adversary has overtaken the government and the only solution is to set aside our differences and destroy this enemy.

LIVE: Haitians EATING PETS in Ohio as Migrant Crisis Plunges Into Chaos

