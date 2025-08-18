Neil McCoy Ward warns viewers that new UK tax measures—passed quietly during times of chaos—are targeting pensions, savings, housing, and inheritances. He argues that the government, facing a £50 billion deficit, is implementing the largest tax hikes since 1993, including:

Higher National Insurance contributions (linked to job losses and hiring freezes).

A 20% VAT on private schools (causing closures and revenue loss).

A windfall tax on energy companies (deterring investment in North Sea energy).

Frozen income tax thresholds , which will push more workers into higher tax bands.

Increased inheritance taxes, potentially taking ~£82,000 from the average homeowner.

He says the government’s policies are self-defeating, hurting the economy while claiming to reform it. A key concern is the new UK National Wealth Fund, which can redirect “unused” pensions and savings into state projects.

The latter part of the video shifts to guidance for protecting wealth: