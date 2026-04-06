I don’t think there can be two more stupid governments in the world.

Both Australia and NZ have traded away resilience and and national interest for short -term cost saving trading on the idea that they were far away from the trouble spots in the world and could just keep on importing all their needs.

Now, it’s all coming back to bite in a big way.

To make it worse they are siding with a nazi regime in the United States.

But, they have yet to learn that you can never placate the Devil ….it’ll always bite back.

https://www.news.com.au/world/middle-east/usiran-war-fuel-crisis-live-updates-israel-hits-irans-largest-gas-complex-after-trump-threat/live-coverage/2824e4ab4372a6540e055859090d32ea#/entry/32067439

Things are falling apart in Australia as it is in Australia.

The main difference is that the Australian media is a bit more candid (HINT: New Zealand does not have a media)

While Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in full support of the US and Israel, the Australian economy is slowly falling apart......

Absolute disaster in Australia.

ABC News confirms hundreds of service stations have completely run out of fuel nationwide during the holiday weekend. With demand surging 30%, the country's infrastructure is collapsing. A massive energy crisis is paralyzing the nation.

Commentary

Can you imagine?

Japan bails out Australia

If they were sensible they could take a leaf out of Giorgia Meloni’s book.

There are principled people in every country

John Shipton, father of Julian Assange, visits the Iranian embassy in Canberra and proves there are still a few decent people in Australia.

It is not hard to identify whose pocket Albanese and Wong are.

18 police to arrest one man over a T-shirt

Meanwhile, over the Ditch, in New Zealand things are as bad.

It’s just that there’s very little media coverage

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/591637/never-have-i-felt-so-dependent-on-feelings-of-one-administration-nicola-willis-on-trump-and-iran

Meanwhile Peters is off to talk to his master, Marco Rubio

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/591584/foreign-minister-winston-peters-off-to-meet-us-secretary-of-state-marco-rubio