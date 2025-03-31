A toddler has been kicked out of nursery after being accused of transphobia, new figures reveal.

The child, aged either three or four, was suspended for 'abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity', data from the Department for Education shows.

The offences took place in the 2022-23 academic year at a state school, according to The Telegraph.

Statistics indicate 94 pupils at similar primary institutions were suspended or permanently excluded for transphobia or homophobia in the same year.

This included ten pupils from Year 1 and three from Year 2, where the maximum age was seven, and one child was of nursery age.

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, said: 'Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called "transphobia" or homophobia is one such example.

'Teachers and school leaders involved in this insanity should be ashamed of themselves for projecting adult concepts and beliefs on to such young children.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14553181/toddler-kicked-nursery-transphobic.html

I was arrested for sending Whatsapps complaining about my daughter's school

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The parents of a nine year old British girl were arrested by police who came to their home after they complained about their child’s school in a WhatsApp chat group.

Yes, really.

The Times reports that Police arrested Maxie Allen and Rosalind Levin in front of their daughter on suspicion of malicious communications, harassment, and causing a nuisance on school property.

The pair were thrown in a jail cell over comments they made about the Cowley Hill Primary School in Borehamwood,

The report notes that the parents had taken issue with the school’s process of hiring a new head teacher, with school governors stepping in and issuing them with a warning for causing “disharmony”.

The school later completely banned the parents from the premises and were told they could only communicate via email.

The parents were then allegedly accused by the school of making “disparaging” remarks about the institution and “casting aspersions” in a parents’ group on WhatsApp, prompting the school to contact police.

The police then ordered the parents to remove their child’s from the school, which they did, yet they were still arrested a week later on their own doorstep and kept in jail for 11 hours.

Here is footage of the arrest:

EXCLUSIVE from @Fhamiltontimes



Police sent six uniformed officers to arrest two parents who complained about their school on a WhatsApp group



Maxie Allen and Rosalind Levine were put in a cell for eight hours by Hertfordshire police after sending emails to their primary school… pic.twitter.com/63AfWxRAgO — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) March 28, 2025

The parents have accused school of using aggressive tactics to “silence awkward parents” and accused the police of a “massive overreach” owing to the arrest.

“We’d never used abusive or threatening language, even in private, and always followed due process,” mr Allen, who works for Times Radio said.

He added, “Yet we have never even been told what these communications were that were supposedly criminal, which is completely Kafkaesque.”

Ms Levin noted that her initial thought when police approached her door was that her daughter had died, saying that she “could not think of any other reason why six police officers would be at my door”.

Following the arrest, Police decided not to take any further action, with a spokesman commenting “The arrests were necessary to fully investigate the allegations as is routine in these types of matters. Following further investigations, officers deemed that no further action should be taken due to insufficient evidence.”

A Cowley Hill Primary school spokesman told The Times “We sought advice from the police following a high volume of direct correspondence and public social media posts from two parents, as this was becoming upsetting for staff, parents and governors.”

Contrary to what some busy body school officials might believe, having and sharing a negative opinion of a public institution is not a crime, it’s called freedom of speech.

Always seem to be a lot of resources for hurty words. But if you get burgled or mugged, they’re not interested. — Paul Metcalfe (@pauldm) March 28, 2025 I would take note of every officer’s number and chase each one individually through the courts. This will not stop until every man & woman in uniform realises they are personally responsible for their actions. Only then will they think twice before “following orders”. — 𝚃ｅ𝚣ｚ𝙰ｌ𝚊ｐ 👀 (@TezzaLap) March 28, 2025 They should have known you can't criticize your children's school unless you have the proper license for it. — Diocles (@Goldnbaumvision) March 29, 2025 The person who reported this should be arrested for wasting police time.



The sergeant that allowed this to happen should be fired. — Trailer Swift (Original Recording) (@Trailer_Swift69) March 28, 2025 Absolutely ridiculous.



Why are people sending emails being arrested while scum roam our streets with knives and drugs?



Why do the police insist on wasting their own bloody time? — Richard (@RedWallPleb) March 28, 2025

Remember when the British Prime Minister Kier Starmer recently got into an aggravated exchange with JD Vance, denying that freedom of speech was under attack by the authorities in the UK?