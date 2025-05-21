Within the past hour, we just had a HORRIBLE Bond Auction here in the United States for our 20-year Treasuries.

Because of the lack of Bidders, it caused the 20-year Bond yield to surge to 5.104%. Fewer and fewer entities want to lend us money anymore . . . .

That is a very significant, and troubling result.

As soon as the Stock Markets saw the result of that Bond Auction, stocks began to drop. In fact, they all went down at once!

As of 2:36 PM Eastern US Time, the effect of the Bond Auction is starting to become evident:

The Credit market is screaming for help right now. From the federal reserve: silence. . . . .

Meanwhile, Gold . . . . is soaring:

