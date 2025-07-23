https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14934185/Trump-told-named-Epstein-files-months-ago-Pam-Bondi-bombshell-report-claims.html

Donald Trump was informed months ago by Pam Bondi that his name appears 'multiple times' in the Jeffrey Epstein files the same day she recommended against releasing all documents, according to a new report.

Senior administration officials claimed that Attorney General Bondi told Trump during a May 2025 meeting that his name was found in the Epstein documents more than previously thought, among hundreds of other high-profile individuals.

The files contained 'unverified hearsay' about Trump and the individuals who had social connections to Epstein, the officials claim.

Bondi recommended in that same meeting, according to the Wall Street Journal, that the administration not release more files because they contained child pornography and personal information for victims.

Trump, the sources claim, deferred to his attorney general on whether to make additional files public.

Just because the president is named in the files does not implicate him in any wrongdoing or connect him to Epstein's child sex trafficking crimes.

Administration officials told the Journal that Bondi's May meeting with Trump was a routine briefing covering a number of topics - and the Epstein files weren't the focus.

White House communications director Steven Cheung slammed the Journal's report as 'fake news' in a statement to the Daily Mail.

President Donald Trump's past association with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is well known. The two ran in similar New York and Florida circles in the 1980s and 1990s

'The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media, just like the Obama Russiagate scandal, which President Trump was right about,' he said.

Bondi has drawn ire and confusion from the MAGA base for a shady timeline on the documents.

It's fueling conspiracies that there's a wider 'cover-up' being hatched by the administration.

In February, Bondi said on Fox News that she had the Epstein 'client list' sitting on her desk ready for review.

She then put out a 'Phase I' of the Epstein report shortly after, which did not contain any bombshell new information as promised, further angering his base.

And according to a joint DOJ-FBI memo leaked months later in July, no such 'client list' was ever found in the agencies' review of Epstein-related documents.

During a Cabinet meeting on July 8, Bondi sought to clarify that she was actually referencing the complete paperwork related to the investigation into Epstein's child sex trafficking crimes.

She then said that the reason more evidence was not released was because it contained child pornography.

'They turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein,' the attorney general said. 'Never going to be released, never going to see the light of day.'

A week later on July 15, Trump denied that Bondi told him his name was flagged in the files after he emerged from another meeting with her.

He replied, 'No, no,' when asked by a reporter whether his name being in the files came up at the briefing.

Trump told reporters on the South Lawn that Bondi had 'given us just a very quick briefing' on their contents before accusing former FBI Director James Comey of 'making up' the files.

A DOJ official told the Daily Mail that communications failures are to blame for the botched Epstein files review.

And the entire fallout was 'avoidable.'

The Trump administration, in an effort to be transparent, demanded the release of highly-secretive grand jury testimony from the Epstein case.

However, Obama-appointed Judge Robin Rosenberg slapped down the request from Attorney General Pam Bondi to unseal proceedings on Wednesday.

The move comes as a blow to Trump's MAGA base as they demand all details of the investigation into the disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender be made public.

According to an exclusive Daily Mail/JL Partners poll out Wednesday, the Epstein drama, although taking over the news cycle, is not impacting how Americans view the president.

Forty-nine percent of voters now approve of Trump's job performance as president, up one point from the tracking survey conducted earlier in July.

But the pressure is still mounting on the administration to deliver on its key campaign promise to put out documents related to Epstein.

It's already known that Trump's name appeared on Epstein's flight logs, as well as the names of his second wife Marla Maples and his son Eric and daughter Tiffany.

Epstein's 'black book' contact list also included entries for Trump's first wife Ivana, their daughter Ivanka and the president's brother Robert.

It's been known for years that Trump is among the trove of documents in the so-called Epstein files that includes his 'black book' of contacts and his flight logs for his private plane

When speaking to reporters on July 15 (pictured), Trump claimed that Bondi had not discussed in a meeting on the Epstein files that his name appeared in the documents

Names who are in the address book include Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, actor Alec Baldwin, Ethel Kennedy, Andrew Cuomo, Naomi Campbell and Courtney Love.

Trump has had recent beef with the Wall Street Journal, threatening to sue the publication and its owner Rupert Murdoch for publishing last week a piece claiming he sent Epstein a 50th birthday card with a hand-drawn outline of a naked women.

The paper claims that Trump wrote in the card's note: 'May every day be another wonderful secret.'

'I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women,' Trump fired back when asked if he transmitted such a card. 'It's not my language. It's not my words.'

This was followed up by many of his past doodles coming back up, including mostly outlines of buildings and the New York City skyline.

The Justice Department told the Wall Street Journal that Trump was made aware of the findings of the Epstein files as part of the 'routine briefing.'

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reportedly said that nothing was found in the files that would mandate an additional investigation - or even prosecution.

'As part of our routine briefing, we made the President aware of the findings,' they told the Journal.

The Daily Mail reached out to the Justice Department for additional details on the meeting.

A few days ago Trump DENIED he was in the files

“Running for the hills”

House Republican leaders are “stalling” on Epstein, GOP Rep. Ralph Norman said.

07/22/2025, 9:53AM

House GOP leaders are canceling Thursday votes and sending members home early for a month-long recess as the Jeffrey Epstein crisis deepens on Capitol Hill.

The decision to move up summer recess came after Republicans lost control of the floor over bipartisan pressure to vote on releasing Epstein-related documents. House committees will keep working through the week, but there will be no further floor votes after Wednesday.

GOP leaders were talking with Trump administration officials, searching for ways to appease Republican members incensed over the lack of public information and Speaker Mike Johnson’s handling of the matter broadly.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, as he headed into a House GOP conference meeting Tuesday morning, said in a brief interview that Republican leaders and others are now trying to “expedite” the administration’s release of information over the August recess.

“I think a lot of members are frustrated that for years, Democrats covered for Epstein. But ultimately, they also know that President Trump’s in court right now trying to unseal the documents, and for whatever reason, the courts have sealed a lot of those records,” Scalise said.

“We hope they unseal those and show them to the public,” said Scalise, “and we’re trying to get that expedited.”

Johnson also addressed the issue inside the conference meeting, according to people familiar with his private remarks. He mostly reiterated what he’s been saying publicly, that President Donald Trump and the House GOP are pushing for “transparency” but some caution is needed to protect the names of victims.

He pressed House Republicans to not let Democrats score political points on Epstein, appearing to suggest they should hold the line against any Epstein-related votes for now.

At their own weekly caucus meeting elsewhere in the Capitol Tuesday morning, House Democrats were gloating.

“It is extraordinary that they’re so scared shitless over these Epstein files, that they’ve done something that I’ve never seen happen before. I mean, basically they just shut down for the week,” said House Rules Committee ranking member Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).

McGovern was referring to the events of the day before, when Republican leaders chose to cancel several floor votes for the week than allow Democrats to force a vote in the Rules Committee on bipartisan legislation from Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) that would compel the release of Epstein documents.

Meanwhile, getting grand jury information unsealed will be a tall task, and it’s possible Republicans won’t get any of that information before lawmakers return from recess in September. Epstein was a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019.

Asked about Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell testifying before Congress, as some lawmakers are calling for, Scalise noted that Attorney General Pam Bondi was seeking to speak with Maxwell.

He added, however, that the Judiciary Committee “is looking at a number of items here.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said of the Epstein documents, “We will push to get to that exposed.”

Nicholas Wu contributed to this report.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced his intention to meet with imprisoned sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell “in the coming days” to discuss the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Blanche is prepared to meet with Maxwell after communicating with her attorneys about whether she is willing to speak with federal prosecutors. Maxwell was Epstein’s longtime accomplice and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence on a sex trafficking conviction connected to her work with the deceased pedophile.

https://www.nationalreview.com/news/deputy-ag-to-meet-with-ghislaine-maxwell-about-epstein-case/

🚨Ghislaine FEARS for HER LIFE after Trump RESPONSE

Candace: We will NOT be distracted from the Epstein Files

https://x.com/newsandjava/status/1947872426030993555

Why did Tony Podesta Have art of kidnapped children in red shoes while also wearing red shoes?

Max Blumenthal: The Epstein Files & Rise of Anti-Israeli Sentiments in the US