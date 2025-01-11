In a bombshell revelation during an appearance on Sara Gonzales Unfiltered, investigative journalist Steve Baker has accused General Mark Milley, then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, of authorizing the use of heat and sound-directed energy weapons against protesters during the violent riots that rocked Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2020.

Baker claims to have photographic evidence to substantiate these allegations, with a full exposé promised in the coming days.

It can be recalled that during the summer of 2020, a series of protests and riots erupted across the United States following the death of George Floyd.

These events, often referred to as the “Summer of Love,” resulted in significant loss of life and property damage.

By early June 2020, at least 19 deaths were reported in connection with the protests nationwide.

114 police officers were assaulted at the Capitol Hill protests. 180 police officers were assaulted and injured during the BLM riots in Washington, DC in the summer of 2020.

Over 700 police officers were injured in the BLM riots nationally — and that was just the first half of 2020!

Between May 26 and June 8, 2020, the riots caused an estimated $1–2 billion in insured property damage across 140 U.S. cities in 20 states, making it the costliest civil unrest in U.S. history.

Speaking to host Sara Gonzales, Baker detailed the alleged deployment of heat and sound-directed energy weapons during the Summer of Love.

According to Baker, these weapons—capable of emitting both super audible and subaudible frequencies—can be used for crowd control or, more ominously, as tools to incite agitation and violence.

Sara Gonzales:

You keep coming up with these scoops regarding January 6. Do you have anything else that’s coming up? Steve Baker:

Yeah, pay very close attention to probably… I thought it was going to be out today, but we got a couple of little things we got to clean up on a new article. We know for a fact now that General Mark Milley, who is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, back under the previous Trump administration, we know that in June of 2020, during the riot in the Summer of Love here in DC, he actually directed, ordered, and authorized the use of both heat and sound-directed energy weapons to be used against the protesters in that event. We have the photography now to prove it, to back it up. We’re going to be coming out with that story tomorrow. Then we’ll be launching a series off of that first article that will lead us to January 6 as well. Sara Gonzales:

Which just heat and sound, which would do what? ADVERTISEMENT Steve Baker:

Well, it depends upon which switch is used. It depends. If they are using sound energy weapons, they can be super audible or they can be subaudible. If they’re set to super audible, that’s supposed to scare people away from a riot. If they’re set to subaudible, it can make people go crazy in their head and force them into violence. They call those agitation weapons. Sara Gonzales:

I’m going to go back and rewind about 10 minutes ago when I said that I believe January 6 was total entrapment by the United States government in order to weaponize their own agencies against their people. I’m just going to go ahead and rewind, and I’m going to say that again, and I’m going to go ahead and double down on that at this point, Steve. Steve Baker:

You probably have valid reasons to feel the way you feel.

