A groundbreaking investigation into the COVID dossier reveals that the pandemic response was not led by public health officials but by global military and intelligence agencies. Investigative researchers Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman uncover documents proving that COVID was treated as a national security threat, not a public health crisis. Why was the military involved? Who truly controlled the response? And what does this mean for the future of global health policies, digital IDs, and government control?