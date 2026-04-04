Outrage today across Australia as it’s been revealed by three independent reports that the prime minister knew last year about the risk of this energy shock and buried all three reports because it didn’t fit the Labour party’s agenda on energy policy. .

And I want to begin by really taking you back 8 months. And I’ll put the video on screen here so you can see it. But many of you will remember this video that I made. It was all about what on earth was going on in Australia because it wasn’t covered by the media. Now, you don’t need to watch the video.

🔥 Something *BIG* Is Happening In Australia (RIGHT NOW!)

I’ll give you a quick summary.

It was absolutely staggering numbers of military and troops that were building up for this exercise. And no surprise here, the summary of the exercise was that Australia just wasn’t ready for any kind of military drills.

They said they’d have to compete with civilians over diesel and other supplies, and there’s just no way because they weren’t energy independent anymore.

So, this is one part of what we’re going to talk about today.

There’s actually three separate warnings that your prime minister received and the Labour Party and they deliberately deliberately quashed these reports and made sure they were buried so that no one would see just how damning these reports were all around energy security within Australia. and they actually found that the diesel supplies were depleted incredibly quickly.

And this report again was sent to your prime minister.

And I’m going to quote from the report here. It says the defense force, agriculture, mining, and emergency services were all relying on diesel, which according to the exercise had all run out very quickly with the military competing with civilians for fuel. Without the diesel, all operations ground to a halt very very quickly and they the executive summary was that the country just wasn’t able to fend off any sort of incursion.

Now they didn’t say from who, but it was pretty obvious from the drills and who was and wasn’t invited. Who wasn’t invited? China, Russia, and obviously North Korea. So, it’s pretty obvious what they were preparing for.

… Now, that was the military exercise, but there was another exercise which I think was actually even more important. And this was held in May of 2025, and this was the first report that was quashed because it didn’t align with the government’s energy policies around net zero.

So let me tell you what this report was all about then it was called the NEMA. So it was the exercise convergence led civil multicrisis exercise that specifically simulated a major fuel import drop and resulting shortages, panic buying, civil unrest and more.

So they deliberately did this exercise because they found that this was the biggest risk that Australia faced. it was an energy shortfall or an energy crisis.

And how ironic that whoever the planners were for that was absolutely correct.

And that’s exactly now the situation that Australia finds itself in.

And then even after this was another report and this was on the 7th of August 2025 titled diesel the hidden weak point in Australia’s strategic resilience.

So your government were were warned not just three times but actually four times that the biggest risk and the shock was energy and they even said that this could result in the the this is the exercise.

It’s not me talking.

The exercise report said that this could lead to mass civil unrest and societal breakdown in a worst case scenario.

So obviously you’re not there right now or we’d be seeing it all over the news.

But one thing that I did find interesting about the report, they said it was when fuel, so fuel at the pump got to $4.

That’s when they had their critical point.

7 August 2025

By Michael Sharpe

While headlines often focus on submarines, shipyards, or space tech, one element of national security continues to fly under the radar: diesel. It’s the fuel that keeps the trucks moving, tractors running, generators operating, and warships refuelled. Without diesel, the economy stops—and so does the military.

Despite its importance, Australia remains dangerously exposed. And while recent legislative action has moved in the right direction, the gap between policy and practical resilience remains wide.

The Reality Today: Still Running on Empty

At present, Australia holds just 21–25 days of diesel—a figure that falls well short of the International Energy Agency’s 90-day benchmark for emergency reserves. For a continent-wide economy and a nation with enormous distances to cover, this is not just inconvenient—it’s a strategic liability.

The nation relies on imported fuel for over 90% of its total refined product supply, with critical shipping routes passing through contested Indo-Pacific waters. A regional disruption—whether economic, environmental, or military—could choke off Australia’s fuel supply in weeks, if not days.

Legislative Progress: A Step Forward

In 2023, the Australian Government implemented the Minimum Stockholding Obligation (MSO). This regulation requires fuel importers and refiners to hold a minimum number of days’ supply of diesel, petrol, and jet fuel, backed by mandatory weekly reporting.

Additionally, several programs under the Fuel Security Act 2021 aim to address long-term fuel resilience:

Boosting Diesel Storage Program : Co-investments in new diesel tanks across Geelong, Newcastle, Darwin, and other strategic locations.

Fuel Security Services Payment (FSSP) : Financial support to keep Australia’s last two refineries (Ampol and Viva) operating domestically.

Refinery Upgrades Program: Efforts to modernise production and reduce emissions.

Infrastructure Gaps: What’s Still Missing

Despite these policy wins, physical reserve levels have not increased significantly. The diesel stored under the Boosting Diesel Storage Program adds about 653 million litres—helpful, but not transformative.

Moreover, much of Australia’s emergency reserves remain stored offshore in the United States under an agreement with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. In a real-world crisis, retrieval could prove impossible.

And while legislation has improved accountability, there is still no sovereign emergency diesel reserve under federal control, nor a unified national framework for fuel prioritisation in a time of crisis.

Strategic Consequences

In a 2025 war-game simulation, Australian agencies modelled a fuel supply shock. The result: rapid depletion of diesel stocks, breakdowns in logistics, and government paralysis in coordinating response.

The Defence Force, agriculture, mining, and emergency services are all reliant on diesel. Without it, operations would grind to a halt—long before any conflict reached our shores.

What Needs to Happen Now

1. Establish a federally-controlled diesel reserve

Australia should develop sovereign, onshore diesel reserves that can be mobilised immediately—not stored overseas or dependent on commercial availability.

2. Expand regional storage infrastructure

Fuel resilience must reach inland and northern regions, especially transport hubs like Darwin, Townsville, and Kalgoorlie.

3. Secure shipping and refining supply chains

Australia must reduce its exposure to single points of failure in shipping lanes and invest in fuel production and refining redundancy.

4. Integrate fuel resilience into national defence planning

Fuel security is not a commercial issue—it’s a matter of national survival. It must be treated as such.

Closing Reflection

Jim Molan used to say, ‘You don’t have a strategy if you don’t have a fuel reserve.’ That wasn’t just a line—it was a warning, and a call to action. Jim was a friend and mentor whose deep understanding of logistics, warfare, and national interest left a lasting mark on my thinking—and on Australia’s defence debate.

Australia has made legislative progress—but real resilience will only come when we match policy with capacity, and rhetoric with diesel in the tank.

In an uncertain world, infrastructure is not just economic—it is strategic. And diesel, often overlooked, may prove to be our greatest vulnerability unless we act now.

Michael Sharpe is CEO of the AUKUS Forum. With a boots-on-the-ground perspective from factory floors across Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, he leads efforts to strengthen industrial collaboration, accelerate capability delivery, and build the AUKUS alliance from the ground up.

He continues

Now, I was checking on fuel today and the average across Australia at the pump is $320.

…. Now, the other thing I want to say is that this wasn’t just some kind of vague theoretical academic paper. This was 314 government agencies from across Australia including about 20 nonprofits as well who were on this I mean this was huge huge huge exercise that they put together for the government so the government could do something about the fuel reserves and they didn’t do anything did nothing at all and yet you guys for whatever reason voted them back in again the exact same government

… Now, all of these warnings that we’ve been mentioning about the Australian government got just go on and on. There’s one here from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the ASPI. And in early 2025, they warned of a fuel insecurity crisis. This is not hypothetical. It’s not a theoretical risk. It says here it should be taken very, very seriously. and they personally delivered this to the government and yet again they still didn’t do anything about it.

Following this report, this was the International Energy Agency. They warned the Australian Prime Minister personally that he was putting the country at grave risk by failing to meet their IEA standard of 90 days of net oil import reserves.

They warned that Australia had the lowest reserves of any developed nation and should not put their trust into renewables.

They actually advised them that this was a really bad idea to go allin on renewables. And the report goes even further. They, and I mean these are the bullet points, I pulled out the report - it said major economic disruption to the country which could last for months. Strain on supply chains, agriculture in particular, logistics, essential services. They also said that there was huge risks of panic buying, looting, severe civil unrest and compounding effects with other crises, eg severe where their biocurity outbreaks. And at present, Australia holds less than 21 days now of diesel supplies.

So this is not looking good. Although we’re hearing a lot of reports now that some of these ships are starting to move around. And the straight is still closed, but there’s a lot of ships now that are starting to move around. It’s difficult to say at this point though where they’re going to end up because some of them are halfway on their journey and they’re just turning around.

There’s a new bid on the the cargo. So, it’s going to be very interesting. But Australia is supposed to be having some ships coming in.

Good amount of ships, but eight of them have already done a U-turn and gone elsewhere.

But we’ll just have to monitor it. We’ll see. We’re just going to have to keep an eye on this.

But last week we talked about the fuel tracker. This is an app that someone’s created and yet the UK government spent millions, was it over a hundred million on their app, but this guy just created it from his from his bedroom. But anyway, this app shows 675 fuel station outages today. Now remember last week it was 500.

So this is really starting to kick in.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen urges Australia’s to avoid panic buying. The Labor government also said that in case of a crisis, they would simply draw down emergency reserves until such time as they could be refilled.

Fools. Absolute fools. If they think that is the case, you can’t just keep draining emergency reserves. Eventually, they are going to run out.

But I’ll tell you what annoyed me the most about all of these reports was the not the fact, well, yeah, the fact that he ignored all of them. That’s the the most annoying thing. But the the the thing that really really annoyed me was how he came on and did his press conference yesterday. And I’m going to pull something out on here. He said the economic shocks could last for months and that you should be prepared. And he’s also advising that you take the bus now. Yes. He’s saying don’t drive, take the bus. If you don’t need to leave the house, don’t leave the house. This is what they want from you. Now, if you’re hitting the road, don’t take more fuel than you need. think of others. He said, “Oh, the audacity of that comment after he’s the one that has now caused all of this.”

The other thing I thought was absolutely crazy that your PM said, and I’m and I quote here. So he was leaning on the this the advice from the climate council, and this was a an article that he referenced. I’ll put it on screen.

Fuel shock, why why clean energy is our best defense.

No, clean energy is not your best defense.

Preparedness is stockpiling is following the guidance of the energy agency and all of these advisers.

The arrogance to think that you are smarter than all of these thousands of government people who came together and all the military and everyone else and the the energy agency who said to stockpile energy and you thought that you would just go all in on net zero.

I mean the the absolute hubris required uh for that level of thinking on behalf of millions of people in a country is uh is unbelievable to me anyway. But the thing that’s annoying is the report is biased and absolutely nonsensical. There’s points in this that they are deliberately deliberately misleading everyone. So it says and it actually says this on here fossil fuels are finite.

Renewables are infinite.

Lie. What a lie.

First of all, vulnerability to supply disruption. It says renewables are more reliable than fossil fuels.

This is another lie.

Why do they put all these lies in here?

Affordability. Fossil fuels are expensive. Renewables have no costs.

This is misleading.

How can they have no cost?

Of course, there’s costs. How do you think the solar panel or the windmill gets there? …..[ ]