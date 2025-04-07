It's a Bloodbath on Stock Markets around the world this Monday morning. As of 6:49 AM eastern US time, "Circuit Breakers" have been tripped in Japan and in Taiwan. The China Stock Market Opened with a 9.8% plunge.

In Japan, two separate indices, the Nikkei 225 and the TOPIX, had trading halted by Circuit Breakers for "limit down."

In Taiwan, the market plunged ~9% triggering it's Circuit Breaker for "limit down" as TSMC and FOXCONN both plunged.

Hong Kong is down nine percent (9%) and the ASX 200 Australian Index is down 6.4%.

In Europe, the big news is GERMANY'S DAX INDEX FALLS 10%; RHEINMETALL DROPS 27%.

German stocks down 10%.

French stocks down 6.5%.

UK stocks down 6%.

CHINA MOVES AGAINST THE U.S.

Over 2,000 mainland-listed companies have hit limit down in China, and China’s most active CSI 1000 stock index futures is now down 10%, hitting limit down.

LAUNCHES GLOBAL DIGITAL PAYMENT NETWORK BYPASSING SWIFT

The People's Bank of China just connected its digital RMB to 10 ASEAN and 6 Middle Eastern nations, covering *38% of global trade*.

This bypasses SWIFT and the US dollar entirely.

Payments now clear in 7 seconds, not 3-5 days.

Fees slashed by 98%.



Middle Eastern energy traders are in.

ASEAN’s RMB trade hit 5.8 trillion yuan. Thailand settled oil in digital RMB.



While the US debates if digital currency is a threat, China has already built a global network across 200 countries.

This isn’t just payments. It’s a Digital Silk Road. It’s de-dollarization in action. And it’s happening NOW.

Here in the U.S., market futures opened and dropped, with the Dow falling between 3% and 5% before recovering hours later to -2%. The NASDAQ and the S&P-500 also saw similar trading, dropping between 5 and 6% before recovering to -3%.

Regular trading opens here in the USA at 9:30 AM eastern time.

JP Morgan is now publicly saying the Federal Reserve may have to cut interest rates earlier and farther than it may have previously thought.

UPDATE: In the time it has taken me to write this story, the Hang Seng Index is now down TWENTY PERCENT:

More as today goes on. Check back later for updates.

UPDATE 7:54 AM EDT --

Korea Exchange activates sidecar trading curb on KOSPI

The Korea Stock Exchange Circuit Breaker has been tripped. What they call "Sidecar trading" which is PROGRAMMED TRADING, has been temporarily suspended because the Korea Market is now down 12%.

What just happened? At 10:10 AM ET, rumors emerged that the White House was considering a "90-day tariff pause."

At 10:15 AM ET, CNBC reported that Trump is considering a 90-day pause on tariffs for ALL countries except for China.

By 10:18 AM ET, the S&P 500 had added over +$3 TRILLION in market cap from its low.

At 10:25 AM ET, reports emerged that the White House was "unaware" of Trump considering a 90-day pause.

At 10:26 AM ET, CNBC reports that the 90-day tariff pause headlines were incorrect.

At 10:34 AM ET, the White House officially called the tariff pause headlines "fake news."

By 10:40 AM ET, the S&P 500 erased -$2.5 TRILLION of market cap from its high, 22 minutes prior.

Never in history have we seen something like this.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/hassett-trump-weighs-tariff-pause-for-all-nations-excluding-china/article69423761.ece?s=09

US stock gains reversed after Trump rules out tariff pauses

GLOBAL BLOODBATH!

$6.4 TRILLION wiped from global economy in just the last 12 hours!

Hong Kong led the losses with a 13.2% drop — its worst day since 1997!

Taiwan stocks plunged 9.7%, setting a new anti-record, while Singapore’s shares fell 7.7% — its steepest decline in over 16 years!

Hal Turner Snap Analysis

You know what did this? Trump. Do you know why? They tried to kill him; but Trump won.





He destroyed globalism. It no longer exists. It is done, it is finished, it is dead. He took it out back and shot it execution style with a sawed-off shotgun and he is simply coming out casually with its blood splattered all over him to tell us about it.

WEF is gone. Davos is gone. Klaus Schwab is gone. Sustainable development goals are gone. Multinationals are gone. Tax havens are gone.

The world as we knew it is gone. Why? Because it opposed Donald Trump; it tried to have him defeated, prosecuted, arrested, imprisoned, executed.

So he killed it. And he did that using THEIR OWN SYSTEM! MONEY.

Now it is dead, its corpse is in front of us.



The market of big financial institutions and neoliberal actors all across the globe are trying to mentally process their loss and the fact that they themselves are dead : denial, bargaining, anger, depression.



We should celebrate....

The People's Bank of China just connected its digital RMB to 10 ASEAN and 6 Middle Eastern nations, covering *38% of global trade*.

This bypasses SWIFT and the US dollar entirely.

In a groundbreaking development in the financial landscape, China has launched a global digital payment network that aims to bypass the traditional SWIFT system and the US dollar. This initiative, spearheaded by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), connects the digital renminbi (RMB) to ten ASEAN nations and six Middle Eastern countries, effectively covering approximately 38% of global trade. This shift marks a significant stride towards redefining international trade and payment mechanisms.

https://www.proshare.co/articles/digital-yuan-the-new-era-of-cross-border-payments-in-global-trade

US President Donald Trump threatened to further increase tariffs on China, raising the possibility of further escalation in a trade war that has already wiped trillions of dollars from global markets.

Trump said he would impose an additional 50 percent duty on US imports from China on Thursday (NZT) if the world's No. 2 economy did not withdraw the 34 percent tariffs it had imposed on US products last week. Those Chinese tariffs had come in response to 34 percent "reciprocal" duties announced by Trump.

"All talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!" he wrote on social media.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/557454/trump-threatens-to-hike-china-tariffs-further-as-market-plunge-continues

China’s retaliation against President Donald Trump’s tariffs includes more export controls on rare earth minerals, which are vital to electronics and battery manufacturing.

The Chinese government said over the weekend that it will maintain its supply of rare earths to the rest of the world stable while limiting U.S. access to the minerals.

China is the world’s dominant producer of rare earth minerals, accounting for about 70 percent of the world’s supply at the moment. More precisely, China supplies roughly 60 percent of the raw minerals, but controls almost 90 percent of processing and refining capacity.

China controlled 90 percent of the market a decade ago, but alternative suppliers have ramped up production. The Chinese retaliated for this infringement upon their near-monopoly by setting record-high production quotas in a bid to bring prices down and bankrupt their competitors.

China sought to use rare earths as a trade weapon again on Sunday, designating seven of the valuable minerals for additional export controls. Chinese mining stocks soared on the promise of bigger earnings from higher prices.

China’s export controls did not explicitly cut off exports of rare earths to the United States, but importers know from experience that the practical effect of Beijing announcing “tighter controls” to protect its “national interests” usually means supplies are quickly and dramatically reduced.

CRUDE PRICES HAVE DROPPED BELOW $64 PER BARREL AS US-CHINA TRADE TENSIONS FUEL FEARS OF A RECESSION.

Oil prices tumbled over 3% on Monday, deepening last week’s losses, as escalating US-China trade tensions heightened fears of a recession that could slash crude demand. Global benchmark Brent crude futures for June 2025 delivery plunged below $64 per barrel on London’s Intercontinental Exchange for the first time in four years, according to trading data.

Brent crude dropped $2.28 to $63.30 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $2.20 to $59.79, both hitting their lowest levels since April 2021.

A perfect storm began to form late on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump unleashed a sweeping tariff onslaught, imposing blanket duties on all US trading partners, notably China, which is the world’s largest oil importer. Although energy was technically spared, markets reacted swiftly.

Oil prices nosedived 7% on Friday after China hit back at the US by slapping 34% import tariffs on American goods, intensifying the trade war and fueling recession fears among investors. Brent crude ended the week down 10.9%, while WTI sank 10.6%, marking one of the sharpest weekly losses in recent months.

“It’s hard to see a floor for crude unless the panic in the markets subsides and it’s hard to see that happening unless Trump says something to arrest snowballing fears over a global trade war and recession,” Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis company Vanda Insights, told Reuters.

The downturn in oil prices aligns with broader market turmoil as investors react to mounting economic uncertainties.

Although imports of oil, gas, and refined products were spared from Trump’s sweeping tariffs, analysts have noted that the broader policy shifts risk igniting inflation, slowing economic growth, and heightening trade tensions – factors that could further weigh on oil prices.

The ongoing slide in oil prices comes on the heels of an April 3 announcement from OPEC, revealing that eight OPEC+ member nations will fast-track production increases in May – raising output by 411,000 barrels per day, more than triple the previously planned 135,000 bpd.

Experts interviewed by TASS said the move reflects the current balance in the oil market. Despite falling prices, conditions are stable enough for OPEC to begin ramping up previously curbed production

Bitcoin has plunged by 10%, while the broader market has recorded over $1.38 billion in liquidations

The Bitcoin price has dropped below $75,000 for the first time in five months as investors braced for financial market turbulence, following the rollout of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs. The majority of the top 100 altcoins also saw their value plunge by around 15% or more following the steepest decline in US equities since 2020.

The Trump administration imposed a blanket 10% tariff on all countries starting April 5, with some hit with steeper rates, including China at 34%, the EU at 20%, and Japan at 24%. The measures have stoked fears of a global trade war that could potentially drag the American economy into a recession.

The price of Bitcoin dropped beneath a key technical level – $79,000 to $80,000 – over the weekend. It plunged further below $75,000 on Monday and then settled at $76,000 after hitting almost $90,000 just a week earlier. Ethereum dropped 14.19% to $1,551.52, while XRP fell 14.52% to $1.81. Binance Coin declined by 6.51%, and Solana tumbled 13.96%.

Bitcoin’s decline sparked a wave of long liquidations, as traders who had bet on rising prices were forced to sell off their positions to cover mounting losses. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin accounted for more than $247 million in long liquidations, according to CoinGlass. Ether followed closely behind, with $217 million in long positions wiped out during the same period.

In total, the crypto market recorded over $1.38 billion in liquidations, with the majority coming from long positions. Around $1.21 billion was erased from traders betting on prices to rise, according to Coinglass.

Mounting fears over the widespread impact of the tariffs sent shockwaves through global markets. European stock markets fell on Monday morning, continuing a global selloff that had already rattled Asian markets.

“There is a lot of noise at the moment,” Geoff Kendrick, Standard Chartered’s head of digital assets research, was quoted by CNBC as saying.

“I think Bitcoin will become a hedge against tariff risks this time around. US isolationism is akin to increased risks of holding fiat, which will ultimately benefit Bitcoin,” he added.

Trump, however, defended the tariffs on Sunday, saying they were necessary to fix trade deficits with China, the EU, and others. He acknowledged the market sell-off, noting that while he was aware of the downturn and didn’t want to see values decline, he had no intention of easing the tariffs.

