Bloodbath on Japanese stock market
Catherine Austin Fitts@austin_fit76995
I have been saying this for a long time. The crash is incoming.
0xNobler @CryptoNobler
🚨 BREAKING: ABSOLUTE BLOODBATH!! 🇯🇵 OVER ¥20,000,000,000,000.00 HAS BEEN WIPED OUT OF THE JAPANESE STOCK MARKET IN 15 MINUTES. JAPAN IS NOW AGGRESSIVELY DUMPING ALL U.S. TREASURIES IN A DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO STOP THE COLLAPSE. THIS IS NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR GLOBAL MARKETS...
7:06 PM · Aug 18, 2026 · 18.7K Views
10 Replies · 104 Reposts · 419 Likes
Nothing about this in any other news reports. Is this sensationalising things or just more Trump style fake news?