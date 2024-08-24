IMPORTANT: Sheriff Insider Exposed All This About the Next Pandemic & Got Fired

▪️FEMA and Homeland Security doing training exercises, Medical Martial Law for the next Pandemic

▪️All comms. will be cut off, public will need to rely on Emergency communications (Sat phones, ham radio will be useful)

▪️Global Truth Commission decides what information gets put out

▪️Law enforcement will use Starlink for comms, NOT the public (Elon Musk is not your friend)

▪️FEMA Rounding up people who refuse vaccines

▪️DOOR TO DOOR VACCINES

▪️Checkpoints set up throughout the country

https://t.me/trumpetnews1/29749

This is talked about here

INTEL ALERT - Medical / vaccine martial law is coming with power outages and food shortages for all!

Watch HERE

Steve Quayle confirms information from Sheriff's warning

https://t.me/seemorerocks/72976

The Final Lockdown - The Day America Comes to a Total Halt | Steve Quayle Joins Doug Hagmann | August 22, 2024