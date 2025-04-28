If you believe this is “poorly-stored chemicals” and not the Israelis, then I have a bridge I can sell you

As many of you may already be aware, an accidental fire involving a fuel tank at the Port of Bandar Abbas, triggered a very large explosion in a nearby Chemical Storage building yesterday. Today, more (ahem) "accidents" are happening.

A steel Plant - miles away - has now also gone up in flames, as has the Bandar Abbas Electric Generating Station - also miles away.

Tonight, miles away from all the other situations, the "Persian Gulf Star Refinery" is now also burning. It is the largest gas condensate plant in the entire Middle East.

It has processing capacity of roughly 360,000 barrels of gas condensate a day since it became fully active in 2018.

For some unknown reason, Israel refuses to publicly comment on the initial explosion at the Port of Bandar Abbas and today, Israel's "Maariv" newspaper flashed: "Israel is preparing for an extreme scenario after the explosion in Iran."

Summary

Blast rocks part of Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran

Poorly stored chemicals likely cause, says one official

Government says too early to be sure

More than 700 injured in blast

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - (This April 26 story has been refiled to correct the spelling of Hormuz in paragraph 9)

A huge blast probably caused by the explosion of chemical materials killed at least 18 people and injured more than 700 on Saturday at Iran's biggest port, Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported.

The Reuters Tariff Watch newsletter is your daily guide to the latest global trade and tariff news. Sign up here.

The explosion, which hit the Shahid Rajaee section of the port, occurred as Iran began a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, but there was no indication of a link between the two events.

Hossein Zafari, a spokesperson for Iran's crisis management organisation, appeared to blame the explosion on poor storage of chemicals in containers at Shahid Rajaee.

"The cause of the explosion was the chemicals inside the containers," he told Iran's ILNA news agency.

"Previously, the Director General of Crisis Management had given warnings to this port during their visits and had pointed out the possibility of danger," Zafari said.

However, an Iranian government spokesperson said that although chemicals had likely caused the blast, it was not yet possible to determine the exact reason.

President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered an investigation of the incident and sent to the site his interior minister, who said efforts were continuing to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas.

Iran's official news channels aired footage of a vast black and orange cloud of smoke billowing up above the port in the aftermath of the blast, and an office building with its doors blown off and papers and debris strewn around.

Located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Shahid Rajaee port is Iran’s biggest container hub, handling a majority of the country’s container goods, according to state media.

The blast shattered windows within a radius of several kilometres and was heard in Qeshm, an island 26 kilometres (16 miles) south of the port, Iranian media said.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency posted footage of injured men lying on the road being tended to amid scenes of confusion.

State TV earlier reported that poor handling of flammable materials was a "contributing factor" to the explosion. A local crisis management official told state TV that the blast took place after several containers stored at the port exploded.

As relief workers tried to put out fires, the port's customs officials said trucks were being evacuated from the area and that the container yard where the explosion occurred likely contained "dangerous goods and chemicals". Activities at the port were halted after the blast, officials said.

DEADLY INCIDENTS

A series of deadly incidents has hit Iranian energy and industrial infrastructure in recent years, with many, like Saturday's blast, blamed on negligence.

They have included refinery fires, a gas explosion at a coal mine, and an emergency repair incident at Bandar Abbas that killed one worker in 2023.

Iran has blamed some other incidents on its arch-foe Israel, which has carried out attacks on Iranian soil targeting Iran's nuclear programme in recent years and last year bombed the country's air defences.

Tehran said Israel was behind a February 2024 attack on Iranian gas pipelines, while in 2020 computers at Shahid Rajaee were hit by a cyberattack. The Washington Post reported that Israel appeared to be behind that incident as retaliation for an earlier Iranian cyberattack.

Israel has indicated it is nervous about the outcome of U.S.-Iran talks, demanding a full dismantlement of Iran's nuclear programme. Tehran says the programme is used solely for peaceful purposes, while international observers say it is getting closer to being able to build a bomb.

There was no immediate comment from Israel's military or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office when asked for comment on whether Israel was in any way involved in Saturday's explosion.

Oil facilities were not affected by the blast on Saturday, Iranian authorities said.

The National Iranian Petroleum Refining and Distribution Company said in a statement it had "no connection to refineries, fuel tanks, distribution complexes and oil pipelines."

https://www.rt.com/news/616378-iran-port-chemical-blast-casualties/

https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2025/04/14-killed-700-injured-after-big-explosion-in-iranian-port-video-analogies-with-beirut-israeli-alleged-attack-on-2020/

UN offers condolences over deadly explosion at southern Iranian port

by Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio

The spokesperson for the United Nations secretary general has expressed sorrow over the casualties caused by the Saturday explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

“We were saddened to learn about the large number of casualties caused by the explosion on 26 April at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Stéphane Dujarric said in a message exclusively shared with IRNA.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We wish the injured a swift recovery.”

«A powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran has caused widespread damage and casualties, with emergency teams rushing to the scene to bring the situation under control» Iranian Press TV has reported yesterday.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said that the death toll from the explosion had risen to 14. “Unfortunately, between 700 and 750 people have been injured so far,” he added, noting that 212 of the injured had received outpatient treatment.

The blast occurred after a fuel tanker exploded for unknown reasons at Shahid Rajaee port in Hormozgan Province on Saturday. The wounded were transferred to Hormozgan hospitals.

Times of Israel: “Iran claims blast linked to chemicals used to make fuel for ballistic missiles”

«Iran claims blast linked to shipment of chemicals used to make fuel for ballistic missiles; coincides with US-Iran nuclear talks; same port hit by suspected Israeli cyber attack in 2020» The Times of Israel pointed out (link in the sources below).

«It is unclear why Iran would not have moved the chemicals from the port, particularly after the Beirut port blast in 2020, in which more than 200 people were killed in a chemical explosion. However, Israel has targeted Iranian missile sites where Tehran uses industrial mixers to create solid fuel, including during its response to a massive Iranian missile barrage launched at Israel last October. There were no immediate allegations of blame issued by Iran against external actors.» the same journal added publishing a video of blast.

CLICK TO WATCH

The director general of Hormozgan’s crisis management department said the explosion was extremely strong, but the cause has not yet been determined.

Initial reports indicate that the blast originated in an administrative building within the port complex. The blast was so intense that it completely destroyed the administrative building and severely damaged many vehicles.

After burning for around 10 hours, state media reported that the fire intensified and could spread to further areas.

CLICK TO WATCH

Babak Mahmoudi, head of Iran’s Relief and Rescue Organization, had earlier confirmed to Press TV the massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee.

“So far, 516 people have been injured, and they have been evacuated from the site. Some of them have been injured by broken glass and most of them were superficial wounds and they have been released and four people have so far been confirmed dead at the site because at this site there were chemical storage facilities,” Mahmoudi said in an interview with Press TV as he provided details of the blast.

One of the photospublished by Tasnim Iranian agency – by Meysam Mirzadeh

He said that the fire is still ongoing and the firefighters are trying to put it out, expressing hope that they could bring the situation under control in the next few hours.

Parliament sets up special committee

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf announced the formation of a special committee comprising members from four specialized parliamentary commissions of Civil Affairs, National Security, Internal Affairs, and Health.

The committee has been tasked with conducting an on-site investigation to assess the situation and evaluate the response efforts, he said.

Their mission includes providing a detailed and transparent report on the handling of the incident and the performance of relevant authorities to the Parliament.

Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that the exact cause of the blast would not be known until the fire was fully extinguished.

However, she said that containers containing chemical materials stored at the port were the probable source of the explosion.

The third round of talks between Tehran and Washington on Nuclear

The blast happened meanwhile the third round of talks between Tehran and Washington on settling the crisis around Iran’s nuclear program, held in Oman on political and expert levels, has concluded, the Iranian state TV and radio broadcasting company said.

According to it, the delegations of experts from the two countries managed to single out certain details with regard to expectations and demands of the parties to the future agreement. It is noted that the current stage of dialogue has concluded because both teams have to return home to receive further instructions from their governments.

A Mysterious Explosion like one in the Beirut Port on August, 2020

The explosion bears some similarities to the one that occurred in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2020, killing 218 people, including Nizar Najarian, Secretary General of the Lebanese Party Christian Kataeb, and injuring over 7,000.

On the Beirut disaster, Lebanese President Michel Aoun supports this possibility even with all the cautions that diplomacy requires. As reported by the Lebanese broadcaster MTV, the Lebanese head of state said that «the cause of the explosions has not yet been determined since there is a possibility that external interference has been produced through a missile, a bomb, or any other action».

But in that case the giant mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke suggested the use of a tactical nuclear weapon.

«After that kind of mushroom-shaped cloud that is very reminiscent of nuclear explosions, the so-called “thermal rings” are visible in the videos in the following moments, which develop into an explosion only when it is caused from top to bottom and not when it is a simple blast from the ground. This makes it very probable that the explosion in the port of Beirut was caused by a bomb or a missile».

This is said by a retired Carabinieri officer who for obvious reasons wants to remain anonymous. But he is an expert in explosives, has the NBCR (Nuclear Bacteriological Chemical Radiological) emergency patent and above all he has worked for a long time in missions in the Middle East.

Former Israeli parliamentarian Moshe Feiglin posted on Facebook that he thanked God that the deadly blast took place in Beirut, and claimed it was just in time for Tu B’Av, which is a festival of love, and in modern times has become a romantic Jewish holiday for dancing, handing out flowers and singing. The media MEMO (Middle East Monitor) reported.

«Today is Tu B’Av, a day of joy, and a true and huge thank you to G-d and all the geniuses and heroes really (!) who organized for us this wonderful celebration in honor of the day of love» wrote Feiglin, leader of the libertarian Zionist party Zehut, and former member of Likud, the party of Benjamin Netanyahu,

🔴 “There Is CLEAR EVIDENCE That ISRAEL IS BEHIND THIS” | First OUTRIGHT ACCUSATION | WAR Ahead?

⚡ALERT: IRAN EXPLOSION WASNT AN ACCIDENT, PEACE TALKS FAIL, RUSSIA ISSUES WARNING, SHOTS FIRED INDIA