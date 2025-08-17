Larry Fink Net Worth - $1 Billion

Larry Fink's Salary - $36 Million

Fink takes over WEF

https://x.com/2ETEKA/status/1956588489316913440?t=1KI9BYj-jArhItsm16lvOA&s=09

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock the world’s largest investment firm that manages USD $12.5 trillion has been announced as the World Economic Forum’s co-chair, alongside newly cleared Klaus Schwab.

Blackrock is known as the ‘company that owns the world’ (including the largest slice of residential houses in America) is often criticised for aggressive profit-driven globalisation strategies over local economic interests, often using sustainability and UN SDG speaking points to cloak their obscene corporate greed. Remember Ardern goofily trying to do deal with Fink (although she denied it at the time). God.

Fink has been pushing the ‘tokenisation of the world’ giving natural resources a digital ID and turning them into investment opportunities, things like forests, water, rivers. He has recently attended finance seminars expressing his desire for CBDC’s and digital ID’s which are necessary for his dystopian tokenisation of the world’s assets to be realised.

BlackRock's relentless push for globalisation concentrates wealth and influence in the hands of a few, undermining local economies and national sovereignty.

Oh and Luxon is breaking his neck to do business with him, give him half the chance he’d sign this country away in a heartbeat.

weforum.org/stories/2025/0…

From Reinette Senum

How BlackRock’s CEO went from local landlord king to the center of worldwide financial domination.

REINETTE SENUM

AUG 17, 2025

I’m wiping up my morning coffee that I just spat out.

It has just been announced that Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the “company that owns the world,” has been named the new interim Co‑Chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF), alongside André Hoffmann. Fink, the man who oversees $12.5 trillion in assets (yes, trillion with a “T”), now joins forces with Klaus Schwab, freshly “cleared” and ready for yet another round of globalization theater. The world’s biggest private capital manager and the world’s loudest globalization club are now officially joined at the hip, and if you were worried about concentrated wealth and power suffocating what’s left of local economies, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

For those not yet acquainted with BlackRock’s sprawl: it started in 1988 as a risk management startup and in less than four decades has ballooned into an asset management Death Star, with ownership stakes in nearly every major corporation you’ve ever heard of Big Tech, Big Banks, Big Pharma, Big Oil. It’s even the largest institutional landlord in the United States, snapping up single‑family homes and fueling the “landlord nation” reality where families are priced out only to rent back the roofs over their heads from Wall Street. Unsurprisingly, when governments and central banks require “stability management,” Fink is rarely far from the table.

Share

FIRSTHAND ACCOUNT

During my run for California governor in 2022, I saw firsthand how quickly private equity giants can respond to manage their public image. After the San Diego Union-Tribune published my Q & A segment, in which I discussed solutions for California’s homelessness crisis, including halting the corporate gobbling up of housing by mega-firms like BlackRock and Blackstone, and Invitation Homes (Invitation Homes, originally launched by Blackstone and now largely owned by major Wall Street players like BlackRock and Vanguard, acts as their frontline vehicle, acquiring homes and extracting profits on their behalf, all while turning neighborhoods into impersonal asset portfolio.)

Immediately following the San Diego Uniont Tribune’s publication of my answers, I received a call from the paper’s editor. He informed me, as a good, little servant, that Blackstone had swiftly contacted the newsroom. Their message? I was “incorrect, ”Blackstone “does not buy up residential properties.”



Huh?

The paper’s editors, perhaps fearing the wrath (or legal team) of the financial titans, wasted no time scrubbing BlackRock from my quoted answer.

San Diego Union Tribune editors removed BlackStone from my Q & A answers as one of the reasons for CA’s growing homelessness.

Let’s set the record straight: These firms have become the landlords of Main Street, rolling across the American landscape with the efficiency, scooping up homes, turning family neighborhoods into investment portfolios, and making affordable housing as rare as an honest press release from Wall Street. That Blackstone would spend its time policing a candidate Q & A rather than, say, addressing the glaring housing unaffordability it’s helped create, well, that says everything. If naming names is so threatening, maybe we’re finally getting close to the heart of the problem.

I covered this predatory action in an exlusive story last year:

REINETTE SENUM

FEBRUARY 8, 2024

I recently ventured to San Diego to scrutinize the invasion at the southern border and instead found myself amidst an unforeseen disaster. A week prior, on January 22nd, massive flooding ravaged neighborhoods in Southcrest, Logan Heights, and beyond, laying waste to a multi-generational working-class community: a scene too often found after these disast…

Read full story

So, back to the WEF.



WALL STREET’S GLOBAL TAKEOVER ATTEMPT

To sweeten this financial takeover, Fink likes to cloak BlackRock’s profit motives in the language of sustainability and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Carbon neutrality, stakeholder capitalism, climate responsibility, these phrases roll off his tongue. Yet the reality on the ground is that oil and gas investments continue while developing nations are told to “sacrifice for the planet.” The green rebrand makes for a good press release, even as the pursuit of profit marches on.

If you really want to peer into Fink’s worldview, look no further than his obsession with “tokenization.” This is the drive to give every natural resourc, and eventually every aspect of human life, a digital barcode to be securitized and traded like Pokémon cards. Forests, farmland, water systems, fisheries, everything gets turned into an “asset class.” But to achieve this, Fink openly champions Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and Digital IDs, the essential infrastructure for turning the planet into one massive Wall Street spreadsheet. If you thought your house was at risk, wait until your breathing air has a shareholder.

THE EU, HEAD OF THE PACK

Europe is ahead of us: Starting October 12, 2025, the European Union will begin rolling out its new biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) across 29 “Schengen countries”, replacing traditional passport stamps with digital records of travelers’ fingerprints and facial images to enhance border security, prevent overstays, and streamline travel by automating identity verification.

A map of all the Schengen nations that will be under biometric control grid

The full implementation is expected to be completed by April 2026.

So much for ever visiting Europe again. Bummer.

But I digress, again.

BACK TO THE WEF

That glittering mix of billionaires, technocrats, and presidents‑out‑to‑pasture, has long branded itself as a convener of “public‑private partnerships.” But with Larry Fink as Co‑Chair, the mask slips further. Schwab’s utopian “Great Reset” ideals suddenly have a $12.5 trillion asset manager welded to their enforcement mechanism.

This appointment is not symbolic at all, it’s structural. Larry Fink at Davos represents the marriage of the de facto central bank of the world (BlackRock) with the de facto world government (the WEF). Together, they don’t just seek to steer the future of capital markets but to digitize, securitize, and monetize every resource on earth, from rivers to rainforests to your digital identity. They will use soft language, sprinkled with lines about “sustainability,” and their press releases will be slathered in SDG logos, but make no mistake: this is about consolidating control of resources, economies, and lives under a system where everything is taxable, tradable, and tracked.

Larry Fink’s coronation is not just another executive appointment, it’s a frightful attempt to close the chapter in the public illusion that governments still call the shots. With the WEF throne now occupied by a Wall Street landlord wielding trillions, what was once merely suspected, a global shadow merger of money and governance, is now standing front and center, smiling in a Davos photo line. And they call it progress.



I keep waiting for the revolution to end all of this. But I guess we are still too comfortable.