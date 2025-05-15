Blackrock Larry Fink: “Substituting humans for machines is going to be far easier in those countries that have declining populations.”
At the World Economic Forum, Larry Fink didn’t hold back —
READ THAT AGAIN. THEY’RE OPENLY TALKING ABOUT REPLACING YOU
WHAT THIS MEANS:
Depopulation isn’t just a crisis — it’s part of their automation strategy.
The global elite are preparing for a world where you’re no longer needed.
AI isn’t just innovation — it’s elimination.
They warned us with quiet words.
Now they’re saying it out loud — at Davos.
THE FUTURE THEY’RE BUILDING HAS NO ROOM FOR YOU. WAKE UP.
What an A$se Hole . Declining Population? Wonder what would Cause that ?? Maybe a Safe and Effective money-making Concoction.