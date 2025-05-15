BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK AT WEF: “SUBSTITUTING HUMANS FOR MACHINES WILL BE EASIER IN COUNTRIES WITH DECLINING POPULATIONS”

At the World Economic Forum, Larry Fink didn’t hold back —

“Substituting humans for machines is going to be far easier in those countries that have declining populations.”

READ THAT AGAIN. THEY’RE OPENLY TALKING ABOUT REPLACING YOU

WHAT THIS MEANS:

Depopulation isn’t just a crisis — it’s part of their automation strategy.

The global elite are preparing for a world where you’re no longer needed.

AI isn’t just innovation — it’s elimination.

They warned us with quiet words.

Now they’re saying it out loud — at Davos.

THE FUTURE THEY’RE BUILDING HAS NO ROOM FOR YOU. WAKE UP.

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1922949431134945768