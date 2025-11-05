BlackRock CEO Larry Fink predicts the “digitisation“ of all currencies and financial assets into digital wallets.
“That’s going to happen worldwide very rapidly.”
“It will be changing the technology around the plumbing of finance.”
It will allow the LOOTING of the goy by Mr Finks friends with the press of a button. EbT and SNAP are the examples you should remember, digital ration cards you will have NO control over....