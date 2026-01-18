Seemorerocks
Subscribe
Sign in
BLACKMAIL: Pay up or Greenland gets it
Robin Westenra
Jan 18, 2026
2
1
1
Share
2
1
1
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
Frank Priebe
34m
https://x.com/truthstreamsh0w/status/2012964757486391530?s=46&t=kVtVoN-FxvkrYk0CTclTwQ
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2026 Robin Westenra
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
https://x.com/truthstreamsh0w/status/2012964757486391530?s=46&t=kVtVoN-FxvkrYk0CTclTwQ