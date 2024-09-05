The Zionist "polio vaccine" virtue signaling while they exterminate Palestinian children

In my opinion this is biowarfare by the Zionists and their allies at WHO

VANESSA BEELEY

SEP 03, 2024

Displaced infant Abdel-Rahman Abuel-Jedian, who [it is claimed] suffers from polio, sleeps at a makeshift tent camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Yesterday I wrote on X:

Around 45% of Gaza population would be considered children (under 18). Out of a population of 2.2 million that's 1.1 million children. (Figures may vary) Israel has been slaughtering children without a cease-fire for 11 months. Killing children in the cruelest ways imaginable. Whatever your vaccine perception why would Israel suddenly allow 1 million polio vaccines into Gaza and agree to a "vaxx cease-fire " to "save the children" they have publicly declared they want to exterminate? Some may say that the International community has put pressure. What pressure have they put so far that has ended genocide? Who is controlling genocide? Israel. Ask yourselves these questions and never trust a genocidal Zionist. Nothing, ever, will be done for the benefit of a Palestinian child. 1 million vaccines. 600, 000 children. Half the population. Children are the next Palestinian generation. Children are the Zionist target. End the siege. End the genocide. Provide clean water, sanitation, food, fuel, medicines. End the occupation. End the Zionist regime. No more "polio"

The following video is from Bisan Owda, a journalist in Gaza who has been reporting on the carnage since October 7th and before:

CTV News - The (1) baby in Gaza who was recently paralyzed by polio was infected with a mutated strain of the virus that vaccinated people shed in their waste, according to scientists who say the case is the result of “an unqualified failure” of public health policy.

The oral polio vaccine, which contains a weakened live virus, was withdrawn in the U.S. in 2000. Doctors continued to vaccinate children and eventually moved to an injected vaccine, which uses a dead virus and does not come with the risk that polio will be present in human waste. Such waste-borne virus could mutate into a form that triggers outbreaks in unvaccinated people.

This interview with prominent virologist V. Racaniello also confirms the dangers of releasing the oral polio vaccine into Gaza:

I will be doing a report on the Zionist polio vaccine biowarfare campaign for children in Gaza tomorrow on UK Column News. For now I will post from a couple of articles published recently that do a good job of explaining the reasons for my serious reservations and horror at what may well unfold among the most vulnerable of Gaza’s population - already starved, traumatised, injured, maimed or living in Zionist-enforced squalid conditions that would suppress the strongest immune systems:

By Mike Whitney:

Vaccination Campaign in Gaza: Polio Eradication or Transition to Bio-Warfare?

This is seriously creepy.

Over a million doses of polio vaccine have been shipped to Israel in preparation for a mass vaccination campaign in Gaza. The vaccines are an emergency response to the first confirmed case of polio reported in Gaza last month. According to an article in the New York Times:

UNICEF, the U.N. children’s fund, said it was delivering the vaccines in cooperation with the World Health Organization… UNRWA; and other groups. UNRWA officials said they hoped to deliver the first vaccines to Gazan children starting on Saturday….

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the vaccines had reached Gaza and that preparations to begin the campaign to inoculate children under 10 were underway…. the U.N. said on Monday that its already hamstrung humanitarian operations had been brought to a temporary halt after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of Deir al-Balah, where the agency has its central operations.

But a senior U.N. official… said… that there was no change to plans to begin polio vaccinations, despite the fact that the temporary pause in the U.N.’s humanitarian mission. Polio Vaccines Arrive in Gaza, but Distributing Them Is the Next Challenge, New York Times

So, the UN is unable to distribute humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, but they are charging ahead with a mass vaccination campaign?

Doesn’t that sound a bit strange? Keep in mind, the Israelis have been preventing food, water and medicine from entering Gaza for months which has led to mass starvation and a sharp uptick in preventable diseases. But now we are expected to believe that they care about the physical well-being of the people they have been bombing to smithereens for the last 10 months?

I’m not buying it.

From Sam Husseini:

Israel Wanted Disease and Genocide in Gaza, So Why Is It Agreeing to the Polio Vaccine Being Given?

A good tiny step, a public relations ploy given the UN's failure to stop the carnage — or something even more sinister: "Is Israel engaging in biological warfare against the Palestinians?"

In October 2023, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared: “No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.'”

In November 2023, Middle East Eye reported in “Former Israel general says 'severe epidemics' in Gaza would help Israel win the war”: “A retired senior Israeli general has said that Israel should not ‘shy away’ from permitting the outbreak of severe epidemics amongst Palestinians in southern Gaza as it will bring Israel ‘closer to victory.’ “‘The international community warns us of a humanitarian disaster in Gaza and of severe epidemics,’ retired Major General Giora Eiland, the former head of Israel’s National Security Council, wrote Sunday. “‘We must not shy away from this, as difficult as that may be. After all, severe epidemics in the south of the Gaza Strip will bring victory closer and reduce casualties among IDF soldiers.’ “Eiland went on to say that the Israeli government must take a ‘harder line’ against the US and rule out discussions about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza until all the hostages held in the besieged enclave are released. “The opinion article elicited an endorsement from far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said, ‘I agree with every word.’”

Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch, executive director of the Middle East Children’s Alliance, told me in November: “Due to Israel cutting off some of the supply of water and destroying key water infrastructure and storage tanks, people are being forced to drink water from unsafe sources. Dehydration and waterborne diseases are spreading and medicine is running out. There are outbreaks of chickenpox, scabies and diarrhea due to the shortage of water.”

The BBC reported in May that “Half of Gaza water sites damaged or destroyed, BBC satellite data reveals.”

Drop Site News reported in July in “The IDF Just Destroyed a Key Rafah Water Facility Rachel Corrie Spent Her Last Month of Life Defending” about a video showing the “calculated demolition of a chief water facility in Rafah. The video, in three parts, shows Israeli soldiers planting explosives inside and around the water pumps of a facility in the occupied city. The video — which is captioned in Hebrew, ‘Destruction of the Tal Sultan water reservoir in honor of Shabbat’ — ends with footage of the water facility being blown up. The soundtrack is a song produced by soldiers of the 51st Golani Brigade with lyrics like, ‘We will burn Gaza… shake all of Gaza… for every house you destroy we will destroy ten.’ …

“For months, Israeli forces have been targeting vital water resources in the strip leading to starvation and, according to new reports, worsening access to clean water. Last week, the Israeli military and the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that Poliovirus has been found in Gaza’s sewage, further intensifying the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the occupied enclave.”

The Daily Mail in August reported on Israelis who had been held captive in Gaza: “Blood tests also showed they had been exposed to a range of diseases, including typhus and spotted fever, during their 50 days in captivity. Many of them were also experiencing head lice due to poor hygiene conditions, including a lack of running water.”

The Vaccine

So, why is Israel reportedly agreeing to pauses to allow for administration of the polio vaccine? That may be hard to know for sure, but a few things that should be understood:

