Biotech without consent: saRNA meets the surveillance state.

SAYER JI

APR 12, 2025

“Stopping this is a hill worth dying on… I’m not exaggerating when I say this is one of the greatest biological threats we’ve ever seen — even worse than COVID.”

— Tom Renz, attorney and health freedom advocate (Source: X post)

A quiet but seismic development has occurred in the biomedical arena: the FDA is now fast-tracking self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccine platforms, a novel biotechnology that not only mimics the synthetic blueprint of COVID-era mRNA injections but may also usher in an entirely new class of transmissible biological agents.

As reported by The Focal Points in their article “BREAKING: FDA Fast Tracks Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA) Vaccines,” this technology is being pushed under the banner of pandemic preparedness and "next-generation" solutions, with little to no public discourse or regulatory transparency.

What is saRNA, and Why Should We Be Alarmed?

Unlike traditional mRNA, self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) can replicate within the cells of a recipient, enabling it to manufacture more of the synthetic protein than the original dose would suggest. It was originally conceived to lower the amount of RNA needed per injection. But in practice, this amplification creates a biological multiplier effect — potentially increasing toxicity, extending persistence in the body, and even raising the possibility of human-to-human transmissibility.

The concept of self-spreading vaccines has long existed in the scientific literature, often framed as a means of controlling wildlife disease. But now, with the FDA moving quickly to approve such platforms for human use, we are entering a radically new phase of biopolitical control.

Attorney Tom Renz has issued a forceful warning, declaring the saRNA fast-track as a moment of reckoning — not only for the public, but for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose leadership on vaccine safety and regulatory accountability has made him a trusted voice in a time of institutional failure.

“This saRNA poison… uses modRNA just like the mRNA COVID jabs but can self-replicate. This means exposure could lead to ‘infection,’ which was one of the historic goals of self-replicating vaccine research… RFK MUST intervene. He needs to require shedding and other studies to ensure secondary infection is not possible.”

— Tom Renz on X

Regulatory Capture and the Infrastructure of Surveillance

This biotech acceleration is being driven through Operation NextGen, a project bankrolled by BARDA and staffed with the usual ensemble of defense-aligned pharmaceutical corporations. The program’s real motives remain opaque, but the implications are unmistakable. As the Focal Points article makes clear, the FDA’s fast-track status enables developers to move forward without comprehensive safety data, and with little or no democratic accountability.

This disturbing development becomes even more concerning when viewed alongside a lesser-known but profoundly important revelation: the integration of drones into public health policy, as detailed in the recent exposé, “Where Do Drones Fit in Public Health?” inspired by Jon Fleetman’s original reporting on the matter.

That article documents how public health authorities — under the auspices of pandemic response — have considered and deployed aerial drones equipped with sensors, thermal imaging, and bio-surveillance tools, ostensibly to monitor virus spread or enforce lockdown protocols. While the pretense is safety, the deeper architecture being built is bio-digital governance — a merger of health and surveillance domains that makes mass experimentation, tracking, and enforcement not only possible but institutionalized.

The Specter of a Self-Spreading Vaccine

If saRNA vaccines are allowed to proceed without proper oversight, and if the risks of shedding, transmission, and persistent synthetic protein expression are not fully understood, the public may be walking into an irreversible phase of involuntary biological exposure.

This is not speculative. The scientific community has already proposed — and in some cases, deployed — self-disseminating vaccines in animal populations. The only thing standing between that reality and a comparable human program is transparency, resistance, and refusal.

RFK Jr.’s Mandate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly called for health freedom, medical transparency, and rigorous oversight of experimental biotechnology. But this moment — more than any other — may define the public’s trust in his leadership.

Tom Rentz and a growing coalition of like-minded citizens believes this saRNA approval must trigger:

A public statement from RFK Jr. demanding a moratorium on saRNA products until third-party, peer-reviewed studies on shedding and secondary exposure are completed.

A Congressional inquiry into the dual-use nature of self-replicating technologies and the ethical violations inherent in their unchecked deployment.

A legal initiative, potentially in partnership with organizations such as Children’s Health Defense and Global Wellness Forum, to challenge the constitutional and bioethical violations this represents.

The Broader Pattern: From Invisible Particles to Visible Drones

When one combines the implications of transmissible biotechnology with surveillance technologies like drones, a disturbing pattern emerges. The age of personalized medicine has been replaced with the era of population-level genetic modulation and enforcement, where consent becomes optional, and noncompliance becomes a red flag.

Those aware of this pattern must begin naming it clearly: this is bio-digital totalitarianism, and it is being rolled out under the guise of global health.

What You Can Do

Share this report and the original sources to activate broader awareness.

Contact representatives and demand full transparency on saRNA clinical trials and their funding.

Ask Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and allied leaders to address this directly in public forums.

Support independent media outlets and platforms that are naming this issue with clarity and courage.

This is a turning point — not just for health freedom, but for the future of bodily autonomy and informed consent.

Key References:

A dire warning

I really hope that people realize that once SELF REPLICATING mRNA gets out into society in mass scale, that our society will be absolutely DESTROYED. FOREVER.

There will be NO GOING BACK.

The death toll will make the COVID jab look like child’s play. It will be APOCALYPTIC.

These “vaccines” are NO JOKE. Japan just went through this, and it was UGLY.

They “self replicate” which means that the mRNA will be able to easily spread between individuals through the blood brain barrier.

EVEN IF YOU DIDN’T GET THE VACCINE.

And this.

The fast track approval of this mRNA bird flu vaccine announcement comes on the heels of Passover / Holy Week. A total in your face, betrayal to Trump’s base…just like “The Judas” (son of perdition) we’ve said he’s been all along.

There is NO excuse that can come outta this one. There is no Fauci, Birx, Biden admin, or claims of “well the country has been shut down and he had to do it to open it back up” or “it was an election year” or “he didn’t know better, all of his advisors lied to him” or “The deep state set him up and the swamp is trying to get him in DC” etc.

NO MORE EXCUSES. All of his people are in the admin, they’re all Big Pharma deep state lobbyists. Every single one of them. He knows EXACTLY what he’s doing because he’s one of them. Wake up!

You knew darn well he was a snake 🐍 when you let him in.

Matthew 7:20 “…by their fruits you shall know them”

