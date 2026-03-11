Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
3h

Another part of the plan

Reply
Share
DRK's avatar
DRK
43m

For more information on the plan that the WEF expressed as 'You will own nothing, and be happy'' - including practical steps we can take to protect our finances, families & freedoms - and STOP helping to build the digital prison we will all soon be locked inside, if we let them have their way:

'Financial Rebellion'

"The revolution will not be centralized."

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/browse-all/financial-rebellion-with-catherine-austin-fitts/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture