I posted this important interview with Karen Kingston and Dr Ana Mihalcea.

At least one person has said they are unable to open the attachments.

I could not find a logical reason for this because I was able to watch with my VPN set to Germany.

The obvious answer to people living in Europe and an increasing number of countries is to get a good VPN.

Biological Weapons – Conversation with Karen Kingston - Truth, Science and Spirit

Watch interview HERE

In this episode, I discuss with Karen Kingston the recent findings by Dr. Young Mi Lee from South Korea showing millions of self-assembly nanoparticles as we have discussed in recent years. Karen explains how monkey pox and other biological weapons sequences were used to create the Covid injections. She discusses the shedding of polymers.

Karen Kingston is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with 25 years experience. Her clients have included Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, ThermoFisher Scientific, Allergan, Medtronic and other industry titans. As an analyst, she has worked both with start-ups, as well as corporate venture capital firms, including Johnson & Johnson Development Corp. Ms. Kingston internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by mRNA and other engineered nanoparticle technology.

Karen’s scientific and med-legal analysis is being used by government officials and legal experts around the globe.

