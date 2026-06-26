From the billionaire investor who predicted the dot-com crash and the 2007 housing collapse.

The man who predicted the dot-com crash and the 2007 housing collapse warns that the AI bubble is the biggest in American history. Billionaire investor Jeremy Grantham reveals why it will burst, the exact strategy to protect your money, and why house prices need to fall 30%.



Jeremy Grantham is the co-founder of GMO, an institutional investment firm in Boston, and serves as the firm’s long-term investment strategist. He is also the chairman of the Grantham Foundation For the Preservation of the Environment, and co-author of “The Making of a Permabear: The Perils of Long-term Investing in a Short-term World”.



Jeremy Grantham's comments are all his personal opinions and not the opinions of GMO.



He explains:

◼ Why Wall Street will never warn you when to get out of the market, and what to do instead

◼ The exact portfolio Jeremy recommends to protect your money before the crash

◼ What everyday chemicals in your food and cosmetics are doing to your fertility

◼ Why house prices need to fall 30%, and what it means for your finances

◼ Why the AI boom won't automatically lead to higher profits, and what to buy instead

EXCERPTS





Jeremy Grantham says the AI boom could end like the South Sea Bubble, warning that too much capital could crush stocks in a fight to the death.

ByDavid Coleman

Jeremy Grantham says the AI boom could end the way the South Sea Bubble did: with a market bust after too much capital chases a story everyone thinks is obvious. For investors in AI-linked stocks, his warning is simple — the crowding can matter more than the technology.

South Sea Bubble and AI

In the latest episode of MoneyWeek Talks, Grantham told Andrew Van Sickle that historians a century from now will write about the current moment in the same way they write about the South Sea Bubble. He has long been known for spotting excess before it cracks, and he is applying that lens to AI now.

“The railroads transformed our lives. They added enormous productivity. And yet they were so obviously going to do that, that everyone built too many railroads, and everyone lost their money. That will happen in AI.”

“People don’t realise that the more obvious and important the idea, the more likely you are to attract too much capital and have a market bust.” Grantham’s point is not that AI lacks value; it is that value can pull in so much funding that returns get competed away before the winners can reward shareholders.

SpaceX, Anthropic, and capital

Grantham pointed to the scale of the race with a blunt comparison: “They’re all saying the main risk is not spending enough. ‘We will spend our vast cashflows’, ‘my 200 billion is bigger than your 107 billion’ – it’s like a kind of gorilla fest in that sense and they all pile into the ring to fight to the death.”

He also said, “The SpaceX prospectus is actually unbelievable. Mining asteroids and colonies on Mars and moving through space and a projection of revenue streams, 90% of which seem to relate to AI.” He added that “it’s not clear that their version of AI, which is at the moment having its bottom kicked around the block by Anthropic and the rest of the boys is going to be even around. Forget 90% of this colossal income stream of the biggest enterprise in the history of man.”

One winner in the fight

Grantham said the Magnificent Seven once looked like seven monopolies, but the current contest is different because all of the firms are aiming at AI. “There can only be one,” he said, and “This could be the most vicious fight to the end that we have ever seen, starting now.”

“And of course, they’re running at huge losses at the moment. What an act of faith, I mean, give me a break. Talk about tulips.” In his view, the more obvious the opportunity, the more capital floods in, and the more likely the end state is not shared prosperity but stocks getting crushed.

For readers with money in AI names, the practical issue is whether the market is pricing a broad winner when Grantham sees a narrow fight. His answer is a warning, not a timetable: if the spending race keeps intensifying, the payoff may concentrate in one survivor while the rest of the field absorbs the damage.